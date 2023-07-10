Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Glorious Goodwood
premium

'It's likely to be the Sussex next, that's the way everyone is thinking' - prolific Paddington set for Glorious Goodwood

Paddington (left): winner of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday
Paddington (left): winner of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on SaturdayCredit: Mark Cranham

Paddington, the surprise breakout star of the Flat season who started out in a handicap and has since become the most exciting horse in training, is set to return to a mile for his next outing after trainer Aidan O'Brien said he is being aimed at the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

However, the £1 million Group 1 could take place without leading older milers Triple Time and Inspiral, the first and second from the Queen Anne and two big market rivals to the prolific Ballydoyle colt. Triple Time's trainer Kevin Ryan said on Monday the Prix Jacques le Marois was the preferred target for his horse, while connections of Inspiral said she could also head to France instead of Goodwood.

It is very much all systems go for Paddington, though, if everything goes according to plan at home between now and the Sussex, for which he is a best-priced evens favourite but odds-on with most firms.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 10 July 2023Last updated 18:45, 10 July 2023
icon
more inGlorious Goodwood
more inGlorious Goodwood