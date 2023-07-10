'It's likely to be the Sussex next, that's the way everyone is thinking' - prolific Paddington set for Glorious Goodwood

Paddington , the surprise breakout star of the Flat season who started out in a handicap and has since become the most exciting horse in training, is set to return to a mile for his next outing after trainer Aidan O'Brien said he is being aimed at the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

However, the £1 million Group 1 could take place without leading older milers Triple Time and Inspiral, the first and second from the Queen Anne and two big market rivals to the prolific Ballydoyle colt. Triple Time's trainer Kevin Ryan said on Monday the Prix Jacques le Marois was the preferred target for his horse, while connections of Inspiral said she could also head to France instead of Goodwood.

It is very much all systems go for Paddington, though, if everything goes according to plan at home between now and the Sussex, for which he is a best-priced evens favourite but odds-on with most firms.