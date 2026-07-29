'It's been a graveyard' - Bow Echo and a procession of winning favourites turn Glorious Goodwood into a bookie's nightmare

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Looking out over the Sussex Downs from a scorching betting ring, it was hard to argue with one description of Glorious Goodwood as a holiday for bookies; an excuse for a seaside break and a more sedate pace than at Ascot and Cheltenham.

That may have been the case before racing, but after the first five races were all won by favourites, including the well-backed Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes, many of them must have been wishing they had stayed at home or gone abroad instead.

Victories for Infraad (2-1), Wild Blossom (5-4), Flora Of Bermuda (5-2) and Pershaada (11-4) meant on-course bookmakers were already up against it even before Bow Echo, described by one enthusiastic punter as the "certainty of the century", won.

Hope abounds in the betting ring, particularly after a run of winning favourites, with everybody believing they hold a winning ticket, and judging by the enormous roar when Bow Echo crossed the line, the vast majority of those in the stands actually did.

"It's been a graveyard for bookmakers," said DragonBet's James Lovell, still just about smiling after the Group 1. "It's been tough, with all of the favourites well-backed. The most support was for Bow Echo and if bookmakers had not been 4-0 down, he probably wouldn't have started as big as he was.

DragonBet's James Lovell: left to rue the run of winning favourites

"We were all trying to get him beaten, so we pushed him out to 5-4. We thought we'd done it with about a furlong to go but it wasn't to be. He's a public horse now and it was a painful result."

There were whispers of a £40,000 bet on the winner but a straw poll of several bookmakers revealed most stakes were much smaller than that, and Lovell added: "It's different to Royal Ascot and definitely different to the Cheltenham Festival.

"We took a couple of £1,000 bets on Bow Echo, and one £2,000 at 5-4, but Goodwood is generally not about big bets. It's a different vibe. It's not heavy punting but there are enough bets to cause damage when the favourites win. Who'd be a bookie?"

It was a sign of just how bad things got for bookmakers that the Arabian contest was also won by the favourite, followed by 11-2 joint-favourite Crimson Spirit in the last. French Affair, a 14-1 chance, was the only winner not at the head of the market.

More worrying than unfavourable results was the level of trade, according to Kalooki's Jerry White, who said: "Business was dire again. On a day like today, with the results we've had, we'd normally be holding between £3,000 and £8,000 a race.

"However, some races we've only been holding £2,500. We've had one good punter bet with us all day at £2,000 a race and if we took him out of it, our business would be similar to a Plumpton Monday. It's the worst I've seen at this meeting in 42 years."

Bow Echo: bad result for the bookies Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Flora Of Bermuda was his biggest liability at £6,000, and speaking after the Sussex, he said: "We're a few thousand pounds behind but with the results we've had, you'd expect to be £10,000 or £12,000 behind at the minimum, maybe even more.

"Most of the bets on Bow Echo were for £100 or £200, with the odd one for a few thousand. Normally we'd have been taken to the cleaners but I've never seen such a small amount of money in the ring.

"There's not the buzz of old, or even of last year or the year before. The heat is possibly a factor with people staying inside. I think business will pick up on Thursday and heading into the weekend – the punters will have plenty of money after today."

Read more:

'He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike': George Boughey hails Bow Echo as he emulates Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them

'The future is bright' – Rebecca Menzies unbowed by Molecomb defeat with $350,000 US race on the agenda for Adonius

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all inone place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.