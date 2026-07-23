'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch

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Thady Gosden thinks a 1lb turnaround in the weights could help to even up the chances of Trawlerman in his rematch with his Royal Ascot conqueror Scandinavia in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

In his first start for eight months, Trawlerman put up a remarkable performance to be denied by just a head by his Aidan O’Brien-trained rival in the Ascot Gold Cup.

He was conceding 1lb to his younger opponent then but the pair renew battle off level weights in Goodwood's opening-day feature, for which Trawlerman is 9-4 second favourite and Scandinavia is 5-6.

Trawlerman cantered on Warren Hill at second lot on Thursday morning, and joint-trainer Gosden said: “It’s not easy running first time out at Royal Ascot over two and a half miles. He ran a huge race there giving 1lb away to the younger horse, which may well have made the difference over such a long trip.”

Thady Gosden speaking to the press at Clarehaven on Thursday morning

He added: “What's fantastic is having an older horse like Trawlerman, who’s done it all before, and to have a younger horse taking him on. To have just inches between them after such a long-distance race is what it's all about really."

As an eight-year-old, Trawlerman will be the senior runner by three years in Tuesday’s race and would be entitled to be regressing by now but that is firmly not the case.

Gosden added: “He must have been up Warren Hill thousands of times but he still goes up there as it’s his first. Two days after having a hard race in the Ascot Gold Cup, he was bucking and squealing and wanting to do more.”

Trawlerman's season is usually well under way by July but he has had a relatively light campaign following a delayed start due to an eye problem.

“It’s quite unusual that he’s had only one run this far into the season as by now he's usually had three, which hopefully means he’s a fresher horse," said Gosden. "He’ll have his goggles on again, which he seems to quite like, and he misses them when he’s not wearing them. It’s an unusual thing and he wears them here every day. They seem to suit him, so why change it?“

Trawlerman has won 11 of his 24 races and racked up more than £2 million in prize-money.

Gosden added: "It’s fantastic to have a horse like him. He’s by Golden Horn, who was at Clarehaven too. He’s had his issues through the years but to have the mentality he has and to keep coming back every year is amazing. It’s wonderful to have a horse like him for Godolphin, who bred him.“

Friendly Soul and Danielle lead fillies charge

Also in the Group 1 hunt at Goodwood is stablemate Friendly Soul, who is set to go for the Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday.

Gosden said: “Friendly Soul ran a very nice race at Royal Ascot, where she didn’t have a particularly smooth trip around. She’s come out of that in good shape and stepping up to a mile and a quarter should suit her.”

Friendly Soul is set to go for the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood next Thursday

Prior to Ascot, George Strawbridge's mare was pulled up in unusual circumstances at Haydock. Gosden added: “It was pretty unusual what happened to her at Haydock. She’s a top-class athlete and to put her foot in a hole wasn't something you'd expect on a racetrack.

"It’s an incredibly sporting decision by Mr Strawbridge to keep her in training given what happened at Haydock and hopefully it'll work out for him."

Of the others on the Goodwood team, he said: "We also have Danielle in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes and hopefully she can run. Valedictory could go for the Ebor at York if he wins a handicap on the Saturday but he'd need a good penalty to get into it."

The Gosden team usually have a sprinkling of juveniles at Glorious Goodwood but not this year as the dry spell has restricted opportunities to get their youngsters on turf at home.

John Gosden said: “You’re just as likely to find a Group 1 winner at the end of the season on the all-weather at somewhere like Kempton or Newcastle these days.

"We had a couple of early types this year but on the whole our youngsters are more seven-furlong and mile horses who you can’t really risk on firm ground. I’m sure we’ll have plenty to run at the end of the year, as seems to be the trend these days.”

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