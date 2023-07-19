Inspiral on track for Paddington clash in Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Who's afraid of Paddington ? Well, not the Inspiral team with their star filly set to provide the main British opposition to the Paddington express in next month's Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood after sailing through her first workout since her narrow comeback defeat at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Frankel, who is 4-1 second-favourite for the mile contest on August 2, enjoyed the freshly harrowed surface of the Al Bahathri Polytrack in Newmarket on Wednesday morning when first up the gallops from the John and Thady Gosden team just after 9.20am.

Representatives from her owners Cheveley Park Stud were out in force to watch the four-year-old enjoy a solo exercise over seven furlongs, including managing director Chris Richardson, senior manager John Marsh and bloodstock manager Matthew Sigsworth.