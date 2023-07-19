Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Glorious Goodwood
premium

Inspiral on track for Paddington clash in Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Inspiral (Frankie Dettori) screams with delight after the Prix Jacques Le MaroisDeauville 14.8.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Inspiral: 4-1 second-favourite for the Sussex Stakes on August 2Credit: Edward Whitaker

Who's afraid of Paddington? Well, not the Inspiral team with their star filly set to provide the main British opposition to the Paddington express in next month's Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood after sailing through her first workout since her narrow comeback defeat at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Frankel, who is 4-1 second-favourite for the mile contest on August 2, enjoyed the freshly harrowed surface of the Al Bahathri Polytrack in Newmarket on Wednesday morning when first up the gallops from the John and Thady Gosden team just after 9.20am.

Representatives from her owners Cheveley Park Stud were out in force to watch the four-year-old enjoy a solo exercise over seven furlongs, including managing director Chris Richardson, senior manager John Marsh and bloodstock manager Matthew Sigsworth.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 19 July 2023Last updated 13:15, 19 July 2023
icon
more inGlorious Goodwood
more inGlorious Goodwood