'I'm not afraid of anyone and I'm not afraid of getting beat' - George Boughey bullish as unbeaten Bow Echo steps up Goodwood prep

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A battling Royal Ascot success has not left a mark and has instead made Bow Echo "a man" according to George Boughey, who believes it is the perfect time for his unbeaten superstar to take on the older milers at Glorious Goodwood.

Bow Echo looked brilliant when dominating the 2,000 Guineas but he had to scrap to win the St James's Palace Stakes at last month's royal meeting, a performance Boughey had initially worried would impact the rest of the season.

However, the Night Of Thunder colt has shown no ill-effects at home following that short-head win over Gstaad and Boughey cannot wait to take on a different generation in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes a week on Wednesday.

He is 5-4 favourite with most bookmakers to become the first horse since Frankel in 2011 to complete the 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace and Sussex treble.

Boughey said: “In the immediate aftermath of Ascot, I thought that race had left its mark but he has an amazing constitution and within a week or so he was back to where we wanted him. He’s come out of it a man."

Bow Echo (left) and Amorim after their gallop on the July course

Bow Echo stuck to a winning formula when blowing away his lead horse in a racecourse gallop on the Newmarket July course on Saturday morning.

Just as he did before those Group 1 triumphs, Bow Echo enjoyed a seven-furlong spin under Billy Loughnane and looked to have lost none of his ability when leaving his lead horse Amorim (Grace McEntee) eight lengths behind as he swept out of the Dip.

“His lead horse couldn't go a good enough gallop for Bow Echo this morning, but Billy asked the question he needed to be asked. He needs to come here to switch him on as we are 11 days out from Goodwood now and this is something we did going into the Guineas and Ascot," said Boughey.

In a rough race at Ascot, Bow Echo travelled superbly to take up the lead two furlongs from home, but Gstaad, who is second favourite for the Sussex, battled back and forced a tight finish.

Boughey thinks it may be a different story at Goodwood and said: "I walked the track with Billy at Ascot and we were stood at the four-furlong pole, which looked a long way if we were going to end up in the race we ended up in. I possibly should have held my nerve and asked him to ride him cold as we did in the Guineas.

Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane are well clear in their workout

"It should be a very different race around the bends at Goodwood. It’s the first time we can take on the older horses and it looks the perfect time to do it."

The Charlie Appleby-trained Opera Ballo finished third in the Queen Anne behind Ten Bob Tony and More Thunder and is the shortest-priced contender among the older horses.

Looking at the potential opposition at Goodwood, Boughey said: “I’ve always thought Opera Ballo would be better around a bend, so he’s obviously a huge threat, and it looks as if it will be a good race, as it deserves to be for the increased prize-money they have put on."

George Boughey: "I’ve always thought Opera Ballo would be better around a bend, so he’s obviously a huge threat" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo is unbeaten in five starts but Boughey is not fazed by his superstar carrying that perfect record.

He added: “Of course we'd like him to remain unbeaten, it’s what we get up in the morning for. I’m not afraid of anyone and I’m not afraid of getting beat. I feel hugely honoured to be training a horse like Bow Echo, who has a brilliant pedigree and is also a brilliant racehorse."

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Goodwood, July 29)

bet365: 5-4 Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 3 Opera Ballo, 14 Zeus Olympios, 16 Notable Speech, Ten Bob Tony, 20 bar.

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