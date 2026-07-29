'If we didn't come away with a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - quickfire double eases the tension for Wathnan

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tuesday may have been hard work for the team at Wathnan Racing but, after sending out eight losers on day one of Glorious Goodwood, the tide turned in emphatic style in the space of 40 minutes on Wednesday.

Glorious Goodwood is second only to Royal Ascot in terms of prestige as far as the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is concerned. There was plenty to smile about for a big Wathnan entourage as Wild Blossom made the breakthrough in the Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes before Flora Of Bermuda followed up in the next race on the card, the Group 3 Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes.

"It's been a lovely 40 minutes," said Wathnan's chief scout, Richard Brown. "We knew yesterday that French Master was up against it in the Goodwood Cup, but we wanted to have a crack at them, and Holguin probably ran a career best in the Lennox.

"But yesterday was always going to be a tough day, whereas on paper we had a good chance of today being a good one. It's just nice to get a couple of winners in the bag. I thought if we didn't come away with a winner today, it was going to be a long week and a double is awesome."

Wild Blossom: completes a welcome double for Wathnan Racing Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Andrew Balding said last week that he has been keen to try Flora Of Bermuda over seven furlongs "for years" and she made no mistake stepping up to that trip for the first time in beating Sayidah Dariyan by a neck, in the process setting up a tilt at the Group 1 Sky Bet City of York Stakes on August 22.

"She's a firm favourite of all of ours," said Brown. "She's just so tough — look at her there, ears back, head down — she's a star. We've always talked about seven furlongs, but this is the first time we've tried it and this obviously opens up a lot of opportunities now.

"I've got to talk to everybody but my initial response was the City of York. I think that's the obvious next start and where we're looking at. She's a Group 3 winner under a penalty and can have a go [at a Group 1] now."

The starter reported that Flora Of Bermuda was the subject of a third criteria failure at the start and she will have to pass a stalls test before she runs at York. There was also a setback for her jockey, James Doyle, who was suspended for two days for careless riding.

Read these next:

Brilliant Bow Echo defies tricky passage to keep unbeaten record and emulate Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

'The future is bright' – Rebecca Menzies unbowed by Molecomb defeat with $350,000 US race on the agenda for Adonius

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.