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'I always thought the Sussex would be his main target' - Andrew Balding chases Goodwood Group 1 riches after his King George pinnacle
In-form trainer also has his eye on Goodwood's Nassau Stakes
Fresh from a "career-defining" victory with Kalpana in Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, Andrew Balding has set his sights on further Group 1 success at Glorious Goodwood.
After Kalpana scooped the richest ever running of the King George, Balding is now zeroing in on the increased prize-money on offer at Goodwood's biggest meeting, including with Never So Brave in the £1.5 million Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday and See The Fire in the £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday.
Already a Group 1 winner in last season's City of York Stakes, Never So Brave also had the option of Tuesday's Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes, but Balding will roll the big dice in what is shaping up to be a battle of the generations in the Sussex.
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Published on inGlorious Goodwood
Last updated
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- Confirmed runners and riders for day one of Glorious Goodwood including a Scandinavia and Trawlerman rematch
- A rare Willie Mullins target, a Swedish sprint hopeful and O'Meara mob-handed in Golden Mile - Goodwood day four fields take shape
- Watch: Glorious Goodwood through the eyes of the late, great Alastair Down
- 'From my losing rides at Ascot, Opera Ballo put up the best performance' - Billy Loughnane tips Sussex Stakes rival to give Bow Echo a real test
- WATCH: full preview for all the big races at Glorious Goodwood with Sam Hart, Jonny Pearson and Oli Barnard