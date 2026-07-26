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Glorious Goodwood
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'I always thought the Sussex would be his main target' - Andrew Balding chases Goodwood Group 1 riches after his King George pinnacle

In-form trainer also has his eye on Goodwood's Nassau Stakes

Andrew Balding after Kalpana's win at Newbury
Andrew Balding: "The Sussex Stakes will suit Never So Brave better than the Lennox Stakes"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Fresh from a "career-defining" victory with Kalpana in Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, Andrew Balding has set his sights on further Group 1 success at Glorious Goodwood.

After Kalpana scooped the richest ever running of the King George, Balding is now zeroing in on the increased prize-money on offer at Goodwood's biggest meeting, including with Never So Brave in the £1.5 million Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday and See The Fire in the £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday.

Already a Group 1 winner in last season's City of York Stakes, Never So Brave also had the option of Tuesday's Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes, but Balding will roll the big dice in what is shaping up to be a battle of the generations in the Sussex.

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