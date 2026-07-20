Gearing up for some duels on the Downs - how are the markets taking shape for the big races at Glorious Goodwood?

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Glorious Goodwood is a little more than a week away and we have examined how the ante-post markets are looking for the big races at this year's meeting.

3.00 Goodwood, Tuesday, July 28

Lake Forest was beaten into second in this race last year but the ante-post market suggests he is the one to beat this time around as he is a hot favourite for the Group 2 contest.

Trained by William Haggas, Lake Forest has delivered some great performances against tougher opposition than this, and he finished only a length and a half behind Almeraq over an inadequate six furlongs at Royal Ascot last time out.

While Lake Forest is proven at this level, Paborus , his closest rival in the betting, will be stepping up into Group 2 company for the first time after a smooth success in the Chipchase Stakes.

He is one of two leading fancies for Wathnan Racing alongside Native Warrior , while Group 1 winners Never So Brave and Zavateri are also prominent in the market.

William Hill: 2 Lake Forest, 7 Paborus, 10 Marvelman, Never So Brave, Zavateri, 12 Native Warrior, 14 Qirat, 16 bar.

3.35 Goodwood, Tuesday, July 28

The betting suggests this race is all about two horses and Scandinavia sets a tall standard after winning seven of his last eight starts.

The brilliant Ballydoyle stayer won this race in 2025 and was last seen downing Trawlerman in an outstanding running of the Gold Cup, getting the better of the Godolphin gelding by a head.

Trawlerman, who was returning from a 243-day break at Ascot, is sure to be a better operator with that run behind him and could serve up another thriller in Goodwood's day-one feature, with the pair clear at the head of the market for this Group 1.

Several of those who finished behind Scandinavia and Trawlerman at Ascot, including Al Riffa and Rahiebb , are available at much bigger odds.

Ladbrokes: Evens Scandinavia, 11-4 Trawlerman, 8 Al Riffa, 10 Rahiebb, 16 Caballo De Mar, Illinois, Lazy Griff, 20 bar.

4.10 Goodwood, Wednesday, July 29

Another familiar rivalry is set to be renewed in the Sussex Stakes as Bow Echo and Gstaad lock horns again.

The pair have a Guineas win apiece, but it was Bow Echo who prevailed at Royal Ascot when fending off Gstaad narrowly in a brilliant showdown in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Bow Echo (near) beats Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There is an added element here, however, as the three-year-olds will be taking on older horses for the first time. Opera Ballo is the benchmark on that front after his close defeat in the Queen Anne to Ten Bob Tony , who is also set to run.

Gstaad and Bow Echo will carry 8lb less than their older rivals but they still have a formidable task, with the likes of five-time Group 1 winner Notable Speech also there to raise the standard for what could be the best race of the week.

bet365: 5-4 Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 3 Opera Ballo, 14 Zeus Olympios, 16 Notable Speech, Ten Bob Tony, 20 More Thunder, 25 bar.

3.35 Goodwood, Thursday, July 30

Diamond Necklace is the rightful ante-post favourite as she bids to take her unbeaten run to six, and she could take some stopping under Ryan Moore.

Her two French Classic wins mean she is assured her place at the head of the betting for the Nassau Stakes, which Aidan O'Brien has won for the last two years with Opera Singer and Whirl. O'Brien has also entered Minnie Hauk but she has another enticing entry in this week's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The British challenge is headed by the popular grey mare Estrange , who finally got her first Group 1 win when dropping back to this trip in the Pretty Polly last month.

Last year's third See The Fire is towards the top of the market and Andrew Balding has also entered Blue Bolt , but his comments after her win at the July meeting seemed to suggest the Falmouth winner would go elsewhere.

Paddy Power: 6-4 Diamond Necklace, 7-2 Estrange, 6 See The Fire, 7 Friendly Soul, 8 Blue Bolt, 10 Legacy Link, Minnie Hauk, Thundering On, 20 bar.

3.35 Goodwood, Friday, July 31

The market suggests this could be quite an open affair. Wathnan Racing's Night Raider narrowly holds favouritism for trainer Karl Burke.

The five-year-old may have finished tenth in the King Charles III Stakes, but he was only two and a half lengths behind the winner and already has two Group wins to his name this season, and this drop down in class should suit.

Night Raider: sixth in the King George Stakes last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Rumstar is another who has struggled at the top level, but he remains more than capable and should have the freshness edge over the likes of Jakajaro , who would have less than two weeks between his third at the Curragh and this Group 2 contest.

No King George winner in the past ten years has successfully made such a quick turnaround as that, and Rosy Affair and Cover Up would similarly have to bounce back quickly after running on Saturday.

Should they not line up, expect to see the odds of the likes of Spicy Marg and Jm Jungle shorten considerably.

Sky Bet: 4 Night Raider, 5 Rumstar, 6 Jakajaro, 10 Rosy Affair, 12 Cover Up, Spicy Marg, 16 American Affair, Asfoora, Jm Jungle, 20 bar.

Read these next:

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Harry Eustace eyeing £1.5 million Sussex Stakes with stable star Docklands - but trainer wary of rival who 'could take some pegging back'

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