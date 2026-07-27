'He's shaping up to be one of our biggest liabilities' - who do the bookmakers fear at Goodwood and Galway this week?

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Ascot Gold Cup hero Scandinavia and unbeaten Aidan O'Brien stablemate Diamond Necklace are two of the runners most feared by bookmakers during Glorious Goodwood.

Scandinavia lines up in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on the opening day, bidding to master Trawlerman, whom he defeated by a head in an epic showdown at Royal Ascot.

The son of Justify is 10-11 favourite with Coral to extend his winning run this season to four, with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Trawlerman a 2-1 chance.

O'Brien also appears to hold the aces with Diamond Necklace in the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday. She extended her 100 per cent record with a gutsy performance in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly in June and is 4-6 with Coral.

The firm's David Stevens said: "The Ballydoyle pair, Scandinavia and Diamond Necklace, are currently trading at odds-on for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and Qatar Nassau, and they’re unlikely to drift back out again."

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield added Bow Echo in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday to his list of hot-pots. The firm are 6-5 about the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner. Binfield said: "The box office names at Goodwood such as Scandinavia, Bow Echo and Diamond Necklace are the three which we anticipate punters will get behind the most."

Opera Ballo: backed for the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Coral have seen interest in Godolphin's Opera Ballo , who they make 3-1 to end Bow Echo's unbeaten record in the Sussex.

Stevens said: "Recent support for Opera Ballo has kept Bow Echo’s price at odds against, and it will be fascinating to see how that market plays out on Wednesday, with Gstaad also very much in the mix."

Looking beyond the Group 1s, he said: "A few to note in handicaps include Indalo in the Coral Golden Mile, last year's winner Two Tribes in the Coral Stewards' Cup, and Noble Horizon for young trainer Oli Rix in the very first race of the meeting, the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap."

Queen Anne Stakes winner Ten Bob Tony takes on the likes of Bow Echo and Gstaad in the Sussex Stakes, and is popular with Ladbrokes at 14-1.

The firm's Nicola McGeady: "There are a handful of horses that punters seem especially keen to keep onside. Far Above Dream (Stewards' Cup, 6-1) and Ten Bob Tony have attracted strong support at Goodwood."

The Galway festival takes centre stage in Ireland, and Ladbrokes fear victory for the Gordon Elliott-trained Nowwhatdoyouthink in the Galway Plate on Wednesday.

McGeady said: "Nowwhatdoyouthink is shaping up to be one of our biggest liabilities at Galway. If a few of those fancied runners were to oblige this week, it could prove an expensive few days for the bookies."

Funiculi Funicula (right): fancied for the Galway Plate Credit: David Keane

Paddy Power identified Funiculi Funicula , a Listed winner over fences for Willie Mullins last time out and 6-1 with the firm, in the Plate.

Binfield said: "Ballybrit is a festival which many trainers target so we'll be trying to identify those runners as the week goes by, but Plate favourite Funiculi Funicula is certainly intriguing as he goes in search of a hat-trick after his Punchestown win."

Read more:

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Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?

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