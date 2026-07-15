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Glorious Goodwood
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'He's every bit as good as last year' - Jm Jungle primed for King George defence at Glorious Goodwood

Jm Jungle: another speed star for his Rathasker Stud-based sire
Jm Jungle and Jason Hart after the King George Stakes last yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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The joint-trainer of Jm Jungle says their stable star is "every bit as good as he was last year" but accepts he will need to be as he bids for back-to-back victories in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, with Sean Quinn certain the five-furlong division is stronger this year.

The Group 2 has become a race with special significance for John and Sean Quinn after Highfield Princess, the stable's greatest horse, landed the prize in 2023 before Jm Jungle added his name to the roll of honour two years later.

Highfield Princess, who was described by the stable as "a horse of a lifetime" before her death in 2024, never had the opportunity to defend the race. However, Jm Jungle will attempt to become the first horse since Battaash to win consecutive runnings of the five-furlong contest.

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