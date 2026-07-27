'He looks a million dollars' - Eve Johnson Houghton's Zavateri to tackle Group 1 stars in Sussex Stakes after impressive homework

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Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton is showing no signs of nerves as she prepares to launch Zavateri into the heat of Group 1 battle when he makes his return from a 102-day absence in Wednesday's £1.5 million Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes .

Zavateri had Gstaad directly behind when winning at the top level in last season's National Stakes at the Curragh and will renew rivalry with that opponent in the Sussex, a race that will also feature unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo and leading older miler Opera Ballo.

Owned by Mick and Janice Mariscotti, Zavateri returned to action this season with a promising second in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April, but he was then forced to miss the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas after suffering what Johnson Houghton described as a "minor setback".

Zavateri did have the option of running in Tuesday's Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes , but after impressing in his latest piece of work at Woodway Stables in Oxfordshire, the son of Without Parole will return to action at the highest level.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton (centre) with Zavateri's owners Mick and Janice Mariscotti Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He'd worked the week before and really needed it and the entry in the Lennox was just in case I didn't think he was quite ready to go for the Sussex, but he worked really well on Thursday and I couldn't be happier with him," said Johnson Houghton. "He's ready, in great form and we're all guns blazing for the Sussex."

Bow Echo is the warm favourite for Wednesday's Group 1 at 11-10 with William Hill. The same firm go 3-1 Opera Ballo and 10-3 Gstaad. Zavateri is a 16-1 chance, although Johnson Houghton is unfazed by those odds.

"May the best horse win," said the trainer. "It's a horserace and we're all there to have a go. That's the whole point of racing and we have every right to be there. I'm not saying we're going to win, but we'll be in the thick of the action and that's what it's all about."

Johnson Houghton, who is looking forward to running Coventry Stakes fifth Night In Vegas in Thursday's Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes , added: "Zavateri looks a million dollars and I honestly couldn't be happier with him and I can't wait. I'll feel sick on the morning of the race, but at the moment I can't wait."

Ten Bob Tony springs a 50-1 surprise in the Queen Anne Stakes at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ed Walker is hoping to field shock Queen Anne Stakes winner Ten Bob Tony in the same race, but the Lambourn trainer admitted that the prospect of running on quick ground on an undulating track is making him "slightly nervous".

"Unless we look at the track on Tuesday and think it's a definite no, he'll go to Goodwood on Wednesday and we'll have a look at the course on the day," said Walker. "Ed Arkell does a great job with the ground at Goodwood and the horse's owner, Simon Sadler, is very keen to run. If it's safe for him we'll have a go at the Sussex, but I'm slightly nervous about it."

Ten Bob Tony returned at 50-1 after winning at Royal Ascot and Walker hopes stablemate Miss Alpilles can cause a similar surprise as the outsider of the field in Tuesday's Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup .

"She didn't quite drop the bridle in the Gold Cup and we're going to run her in blinkers at Goodwood," said Walker. "She trains in blinkers at home and she's super chilled in them. I'm not saying we'll beat those horses from the Gold Cup, but I think if she relaxes we'll get closer to them."

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