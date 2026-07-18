Harry Eustace eyeing £1.5 million Sussex Stakes with stable star Docklands - but trainer wary of rival who 'could take some pegging back'

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Harry Eustace is targeting Glorious Goodwood with his stable stars Docklands and Time For Sandals and is hoping for some better luck with his Group 1 winners.

Docklands, who is a 50-1 chance for the Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes on July 29, will be making a relatively quick turnaround having finished sixth behind Zeus Olympios in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last weekend.

Prior to that, the globetrotter, who has won more than £1.5 million in prize-money, finished seventh to Ten Bob Tony when bidding for back-to-back wins in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes.

Docklands will head to Goodwood for the Sussex Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Eustace said: “We are looking at Goodwood for Docklands for two reasons, he likes to keep busy and this year the prize-money for the Sussex Stakes has increased to £1.5 million.”

Docklands will be in familiar territory on the South Downs, having finished a close fifth to shock 150-1 winner Qirat in the Sussex last year.

Bow Echo, the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner, heads the betting from fellow three-year-old Gstaad, with Opera Ballo the shortest price of the older horses.

Bow Echo and Gstaad look set to renew their rivalry in the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Newmarket-based trainer added: “It looks like it will be a smallish field with all the big players in there and not many others so we’ll be pot hunting and see if we can pick up some nice prize-money.”

Reflecting on the recent Ascot run, Eustace said: “The Summer Mile was a bit of a messy race this year and the lack of pace didn’t suit us as well as More Thunder. It was a different set-up of race but if Opera Ballo goes to Goodwood and leads going around those bends he could take some pegging back.”

Also making a return trip to Glorious Goodwood is Time For Sandals, who disappointed twice at Royal Ascot, but may have had excuses.

Winner of the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup a year ago, the four-year-old ran down the field in both the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes and the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes four days later.

Time For Sandals won last year's Commonwealth Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Eustace said: “Time For Sandals didn’t have a great draw in the King Charles III Stakes as she was right next to where there was a break in the stalls. She had little cover where she was, which doesn’t suit her and she was too free.

“She then ran in the Jubilee where she was on the wing a little and the plan is she’ll go back to the King George Qatar Stakes in which she was third a year ago. The five furlongs with a lead may see her in a better light.”

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Goodwood, July 29)

Paddy Power: 11-10 Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 3 Opera Ballo, 10 Notable Speech, 14 More Thunder, Ten Bob Tony, Zeus Olympios, 20 bar.

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