Gosdens set stage for rematch of Royal Ascot epic with Trawlerman on course for Goodwood Cup

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Trawlerman is on course for a rematch with his Gold Cup conqueror Scandinavia in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup in a fortnight's time.

The eight-year-old will be making just his second start at the Sussex venue, four-years after winning a 1m6f handicap, and is 5-2 to turn the tables on his Ascot conqueror.

Unlike last year, Godolphin's stayer had a delayed start to his campaign for which he has to wear a pair of special goggles due to a persistent eye problem, meaning he had to skip his usual spring comeback in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan and a prep run for Royal Ascot.

He was beaten just a head at Royal Ascot after an eight-month lay off and as he has fewer miles on the clock this year, connections are minded to let him take his chance at Goodwood.

Trawlerman was out doing two routine canters at second lot on Warren Hill in Newmarket on Tuesday, sporting his goggles even in overcast weather.

Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: "Trawlerman has come out of Royal Ascot in good order and all being well he’ll be heading to Goodwood. He has got into the routine of wearing his goggles at home and he’s cantering away nicely."

Trawlerman pictured in his unique goggles at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Trawlerman was the centre of attention when sporting his goggles in the preliminaries at Ascot and is set to do so again at Goodwood.

A year ago, Trawlerman skipped the meeting after winning the Gold Cup for the first time and instead went to York, where he won the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup. He then headed back to Ascot sign off on a high in the Group 1 British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Also entered at Goodwood is Rahiebb, who finished eighth in the Gold Cup when tackling two and a half miles for the first time. Last year’s St Leger runner-up has the the Group 1 Irish St Leger at the Curragh in September as another of his major targets.

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, July 28

Paddy Power 10-11 Scandinavia, 5-2 Trawlerman, 8 Al Riffa, 12 Rahiebb, 14 Amiloc, Caballo De Mar, Illinois, 16 French Master, 16 Lazy Griff, 20 Consent, Carmers, 33s bar

Read more:

'He looked like he’d never race again' - John Gosden hails 'extraordinary' Trawlerman after Gold Cup epic

A darkened box and goggles - Gosdens applying unusual techniques to help Gold Cup winner counter rare eye condition

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