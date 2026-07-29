Goodwood scraps flag start for Friday's staying handicap due to World Pool requirements

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A key change has been made to Friday's 2m4½f handicap (1.50) at Glorious Goodwood with starting stalls replacing the traditional flag-start procedure.

The opening contest on day four of the meeting was one of the few Flat races that began with a flag start, and its position in front of the stands often tested the mettle of jockeys and horses alike.

With the World Pool operating at the opening four days of the Glorious meeting for the first time this year, the decision has been taken to use starting stalls for one of the longest Flat races on the calendar.

Goodwood's director of racing Ed Arkell said: "We've been thinking about it for some time as we all know flip starts aren't ideal, particularly in Flat racing. With Friday becoming a World Pool day and the requirement for races to start from starting stalls, that galvanised us into doing it.

"We've worked out a way we can get the stalls on and off the track and we practised that with RaceTech at one of our racedays in June. They'll bring the stalls up onto the track and then we can pull them off on the inside, where there's just enough space."

Thunderstorms caused unscheduled flag starts at Goodwood last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Coral Goodwood Handicap was not the only race started by flag at Goodwood last year when officials were forced to implement a flip start for Thursday's Nassau Stakes because of lightning.

It was the first time a Group 1 race in Britain had been started that way, with Whirl winning as the 6-5 favourite under Ryan Moore, while the preceding Group 3 Gordon Stakes also required a flag start because of the thunderstorms.

A maximum field of 18 was declared for Friday's 2m4½f handicap with Believitanducan and Valiancy among the market principals.

The same day's King George Qatar Stakes (3.35 ) attracted a final field of 15 after all the leading contenders stood their ground for the sprint highlight on day four.

Night Raider, Rumstar and Jakajaro are prominent in the betting, with a gap to a bunch of horses including last year's winner Jm Jungle and Asfoora, who is set for the final start of her career. Miss Attitude was the only entry not to go forward for the Group 2 contest.

Read these next:



The next Night Of Thunder? How Bayside Boy is measuring up as a freshman against the brilliant champion sire

Sussex shocks: the biggest surprises and favourite blowouts remembered

Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.