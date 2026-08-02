Goodwood looking to beef up Stewards' Cup card with Lennox Stakes move under consideration

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Chief executive Adam Waterworth has hinted that the Lennox Stakes could be switched to Saturday to boost the final afternoon of Glorious Goodwood.

The Group 2 contest is currently run on the opening day of the meeting and this year two runners also took part in the Sussex Stakes 24 hours later.

Moving it to Saturday could help beef up a card which lacks an obvious standout supporting race to the feature Stewards' Cup.