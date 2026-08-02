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Glorious Goodwood
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Goodwood looking to beef up Stewards' Cup card with Lennox Stakes move under consideration
Lake Forest (right) won the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last week and ran in the Sussex Stakes the next dayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Chief executive Adam Waterworth has hinted that the Lennox Stakes could be switched to Saturday to boost the final afternoon of Glorious Goodwood.
The Group 2 contest is currently run on the opening day of the meeting and this year two runners also took part in the Sussex Stakes 24 hours later.
Moving it to Saturday could help beef up a card which lacks an obvious standout supporting race to the feature Stewards' Cup.
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more inGlorious Goodwood
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more inGlorious Goodwood
- Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run
- 'He has that switch - as Frankie found out at Ascot' - Sir AP McCoy paints a revealing picture of Dylan Browne McMonagle
- Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
- Stewards’ Cup: Evening Saigon and James Doyle hang on to make it a super seven at Glorious Goodwood for Wathnan Racing
- It's been a great week for favourite backers at Glorious Goodwood - so who are the best and worst market leaders on the final day?