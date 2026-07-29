Goodwood ground good, good to firm in places for 'extraordinary' Sussex Stakes as clerk reveals likely watering plan for rest of week

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Ground conditions remain good, good to firm in places for day two of Glorious Goodwood after everything bar the straight course was watered overnight.

Another dry and warm day is in store for a brilliant card headlined by a spectacular running of the £1.5 million Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (4.10 ), featuring the likes of Bow Echo, Gstaad and Opera Ballo.

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell: "We put 5mm on the round course last night, to everything apart from the straight. The forecast is for a warm, hot and sunny day with temperatures of 28-29C. It doesn't look like it's going to top 30C – they've backed off a degree or so in the last 24 hours – and it looks like it's going to be three or four degrees cooler from tomorrow.

"Everyone seemed happy yesterday and it's a credit to the groundstaff that they've managed to produce a surface as good."

With a dry and sunny forecast throughout the rest of the week, Arkell is planning to continue watering after each day.

Ed Arkell: "It's a credit to the groundstaff that they've managed to produce a surface as good" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"My inclination would be 5mm on the straight tonight, 5mm on the round course tomorrow night and 5mm on the straight the following night," he said. "We'll wait and see what everyone says and what happens, but I'd be loath to put more than 5mm on because I think that unduly affects it."

Not only is the Sussex Stakes the highlight of the day but it is the showpiece of the week and Arkell is excited to see whether the unbeaten Bow Echo can continue to dazzle.

"The Sussex Stakes looks absolutely fabulous, it will be a hell of a race," he said. "We could have a superstar in Bow Echo and people are talking up Opera Ballo. You've got Gstaad and Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony in there as well. The strength in depth is extraordinary. It will be fascinating to see whether Lake Forest and Qirat run again after yesterday - the indication appears to be that they will."

On the rest of the card, Arkell added: "The Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes looks a really strong race again. It's great to see the Super Sprint winner [Zigazig Ah] in there and Karl Burke's filly [Wild Blossom] is highly rated. It's a race that is really coming into its own, with previous winners like Spicy Marg, Flora Of Bermuda and The Platinum Queen."

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