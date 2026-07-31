Goodwood clerk 'wouldn't be surprised' if ground changes on day four of Glorious meeting

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The ground at Glorious Goodwood is likely to quicken up from the current description of good to firm, good in places on the fourth day of the meeting.

Those conditions have prevailed since the going was changed from good, good to firm in places before racing on Wednesday and clerk of the course Ed Arkell expects to update it to good to firm.

"It's quickening a little bit and I wouldn't be surprised if we quickened it up at some point today, but let's wait and see. It's a bit cooler and it's overcast this morning with a breeze and not much dew."

With the dry and warm weather continuing throughout the week, watering has taken place each day to replace moisture lost from the ground.

"Last night, we put on 5mm on the round course and the bends had 3.5mm," said Arkell. "After racing this evening, we will do something on the straight and water on the bends."

In the Coral Golden Mile (3.00 ), the day's big betting race, general 4-1 favourite Beagle Bay has been declared a non-runner because of the ground, with Tribal Chief, Indalo and Blue Brother now vying for favouritism at around 5-1.

A change has been made to the opening race on the card, the 2m4½f handicap (1.50 ), with starting stalls in use for the first time, replacing the traditional flag start.

The Coral Goodwood Handicap was one of only a few Flat races that began with a flag start and the procedure change was due to the requirements of the World Pool.

"We're looking forward to that and it will be a great spectacle for the crowd to be right up close at the start," said Arkell.

Read more Glorious Goodwood Raceday Intel:

1.50 Goodwood: he's conquered Ascot, York and the Breeders' Cup - now Willie Mullins has his sights on Goodwood

2.25 Goodwood: Banker of the week? Charlie Appleby confident Talk Of New York will be the talk of Goodwood

3.00 Goodwood: from 10-1 into clear favourite and in the right stall - bookies could take another bashing in one of the week's biggest handicaps

3.35 Goodwood: Aussie ace Asfoora set for swansong in King George - but there is one caveat

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