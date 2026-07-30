Goodwood hopeful of maintaining good to firm, good in places for rest of the meeting

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The going remains good to firm, good in places for day three at Glorious Goodwood , with clerk of the course Ed Arkell hopeful of maintaining the current description for the rest of the meeting.

Goodwood’s groundstaff applied 5mm of water to the home straight and 3.5mm to the bends after racing on day two.

The cutaway has moved from the two-furlong marker to three and a half furlongs from the winning line for this afternoon’s eight-race card.

Arkell said at 6.45am: “It’s forecast to be a cooler day today, probably around the 24C or 25C mark, with a gentle breeze and it does feel a bit fresher this morning, which is nice.

“I’m hopeful we might be able to maintain the current description for the remainder of the meeting. The slightly cooler temperatures for the final three days will help and the track seems to be taking the racing very well so far.

“We’ve had positive feedback from jockeys and trainers over the last two days which has been fabulous and good to hear. It’s great for the grounds team who have worked non-stop for six weeks and are frankly broken.”

Stewards' Cup: declarations and draw on Thursday morning Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Stewards’ Cup draw takes place after declarations on Thursday morning, with plenty of focus on which side of the track is the best place to be on the straight course.

High numbers came to the fore in the 26-runner 6f handicap on day two, with the first six drawn in stalls 13-27, while on the opening day, the winners of the 5f and 6f races came from stalls 19, 6 and 7.

Arkell said: “The GoingStick readings yesterday were pretty much identical on the straight track, with just 0.1 difference. The middle was 0.1 slower than either side, and we’ll have a full set of fresh readings when they’re published this morning.”

Read more . . .

'He looks well treated' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Glorious Goodwood

'She poses a big threat to Diamond Necklace' - why this horse can win on day three of Glorious Goodwood

'It's been a graveyard' - Bow Echo and a procession of winning favourites turn Glorious Goodwood into a bookie's nightmare

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.