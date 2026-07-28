Glorious Goodwood to begin on good, good to firm in places with dry, warm week forecast

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Glorious Goodwood is set to begin on ground described as good, good to firm in places, clerk of the course Ed Arkell said on Tuesday morning.

The Coral Chesterfield Cup (1.50 ) opens the eight-race card, which is headlined by the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (4.10 ).

Racegoers can expect warm conditions on Tuesday and throughout the week, with no rain forecast on any of the five days of the meeting.

Arkell said: "We're very pleased with the track and conditions this morning. It's slightly overcast at the moment, but the blue patches are just starting to break through and the sun will be out very soon. We've got a warm, sunny day forecast.

"It's looking dry all week. Wednesday will probably be the warmest day, around 28C or 29C, although it'll be a little bit cooler with us than inland. The temperature is then set to drop slightly to the mid-20s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday."

Ed Arkell: clerk of the course Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Goodwood is in the midst of a prolonged dry spell, with the 0.4mm of rain that fell on Sunday doubling their total since June 19. As a result, the team at Goodwood have been proactive with watering to ensure the course is in the safest and best possible condition for the five-day meeting.

Arkell said: "In the latest round of watering we've put 8mm of water on the straight on Sunday and 5mm on the mile yesterday."

The clerk said they would wait for feedback from those riding on Tuesday's card before deciding their watering plans for the rest of the week.

He said: "We'll wait and see what everybody says. Ideally we wouldn't water tonight and would wait until Wednesday evening, but we'll see what happens and what temperatures are forecast. I wouldn't want to end up getting behind by not doing anything this evening."

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