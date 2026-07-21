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Glorious Goodwood
Glorious Goodwood results 2025: the winners of all 37 races at the big summer festival
This year's Glorious Goodwood takes place from July 28-August 1
Glorious Goodwood in 2025 produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of British horseracing when 150-1 Qirat stunned his rivals in the Sussex Stakes, during a week which also saw big wins for Scandinavia, Whirl and Jm Jungle. Here is every winner from every race.
Glorious Goodwood Day One (Tuesday, July 29, 2025)
- 1:20pm - Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap - Westridge (6-1)
- 1:55pm - Coral Vintage Stakes (Group 2) - Zavateri (8-1)
- 2:30pm - HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) - Witness Stand (25-1)
- 3:05pm - Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) - Scandinavia (4-1)
- 3:45pm - Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap - Brazen Bolt (28-1)
- 4:20pm - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes - Stellar Sunrise (6-1)
- 4:55pm - Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap - Protest (11-2)
- 5.30pm - World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap - Dubai Treasure (85-40 fav)
Scandinavia (right) bids for back-to-back Goodwood Cups in 2026Credit: Edward Whitaker
Glorious Goodwood Day Two (Wednesday, July 30, 2025)
- 1:20pm - Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap - Omni Man (8-1)
- 1:55pm - HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) - Tabiti & Saqqara Sands (Dead Heat) (9-2 & 16-1)
- 2:30pm - HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) - Lady Iman (11-8 fav)
- 3:05pm - Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) - Qirat (150-1)
- 3:45pm - British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap - Ashariba (8-1)
- 4:20pm - British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes - Spicy Marg (4-1)
- 4:55pm - Coral Handicap - Great Acclaim (18-1)
Qirat caused an almighty upset when winning the Sussex Stakes from RosallionCredit: Edward Whitaker
Glorious Goodwood Day Three (Thursday, July 31, 2025)
- 1:20pm - Coral Kincsem Handicap - Best Secret (7-2 fav)
- 1:55pm - Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2) - Coppull (5-1)
- 2:30pm - HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes (Group 3) - Merchant (6-5 fav)
- 3:05pm - Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) - Whirl (6-5 fav)
- 3:45pm - Buccellati Handicap - Naana's Sparkle (15-2)
- 4:20pm - Phase Eight Nursery Handicap - Sir Albert (6-1)
- 4:55pm - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes - Aylin (5-2F)
- 5:30pm - World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap - Principality (18-1)
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Glorious Goodwood Day Four (Friday, August 1, 2025)
- 1:20pm - Coral Goodwood Handicap - Kyle Of Lochalsh (5-1)
- 1:55pm - Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) - Seagulls Eleven (11-4)
- 2:30pm - Coral Golden Mile - Rhoscolyn (11-2)
- 3:05pm - King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) - Jm Jungle (14-1)
- 3:45pm - Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes - Fox Legacy (11-4)
- 4:20pm - Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap - Ardisia (20-1)
- 4:55pm - Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap - Push The Limit (5-2 fav)
JM Jungle was a surprise winner of the King George Qatar StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Glorious Goodwood Day Five (Saturday, August 2, 2025)
- 1:20pm - Coral Glorious Stakes (Group 3) - Al Aasy (13-8 fav)
- 1:55pm - Coral Summer Handicap - Sam Hawkens (4-1 fav)
- 2:30pm - Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) - Waardah (7-2)
- 3:05pm - Coral Stewards' Cup - Two Tribes (11-2)
- 3:05pm - Whispering Angel Handicap - Mudbir (4-1)
- 3:45pm - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes - Isaac Newton (8-13 fav)
- 4:20pm - Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap - Gladius (11-8 fav)
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more inGlorious Goodwood
- 'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood
- 'I'll put my hands up and say we've made a bit of a mess of it' - Wathnan confident Damysus will return to best in York Stakes
- Gearing up for some duels on the Downs - how are the markets taking shape for the big races at Glorious Goodwood?
- Kalpana 2.0 - Andrew Balding says brilliant mare is an even better model in 2026 as he relishes King George battle
- Roger Varian 'confident' Rahiebb will return to his best in Goodwood Cup as trainer puts forward reason for Royal Ascot no-show