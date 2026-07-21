Glorious Goodwood results 2025: the winners of all 37 races at the big summer festival

Glorious Goodwood in 2025 produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of British horseracing when 150-1 Qirat stunned his rivals in the Sussex Stakes, during a week which also saw big wins for Scandinavia, Whirl and Jm Jungle. Here is every winner from every race.

Glorious Goodwood Day One (Tuesday, July 29, 2025)

Scandinavia (right) bids for back-to-back Goodwood Cups in 2026 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Glorious Goodwood Day Two (Wednesday, July 30, 2025)

Qirat caused an almighty upset when winning the Sussex Stakes from Rosallion Credit: Edward Whitaker

Glorious Goodwood Day Three (Thursday, July 31, 2025)

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Glorious Goodwood Day Four (Friday, August 1, 2025)

JM Jungle was a surprise winner of the King George Qatar Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Glorious Goodwood Day Five (Saturday, August 2, 2025)

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