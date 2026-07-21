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Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood results 2025: the winners of all 37 races at the big summer festival

Richard Hughes wins the 2013 Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood on Wentworth
This year's Glorious Goodwood takes place from July 28-August 1

Glorious Goodwood in 2025 produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of British horseracing when 150-1 Qirat stunned his rivals in the Sussex Stakes, during a week which also saw big wins for Scandinavia, Whirl and Jm Jungle. Here is every winner from every race.

Glorious Goodwood Day One (Tuesday, July 29, 2025)

Scandinavia is a favourite for the St Leger after his Goodwood Cup triumph
Scandinavia (right) bids for back-to-back Goodwood Cups in 2026Credit: Edward Whitaker

Glorious Goodwood Day Two (Wednesday, July 30, 2025)

Rosallion (right) and Field Of Gold (left): renew their Sussex Stakes rivalry in the QEII
Qirat caused an almighty upset when winning the Sussex Stakes from RosallionCredit: Edward Whitaker

Glorious Goodwood Day Three (Thursday, July 31, 2025)

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Glorious Goodwood Day Four (Friday, August 1, 2025)

Jm Jungle: another speed star for his Rathasker Stud-based sire
JM Jungle was a surprise winner of the King George Qatar StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Glorious Goodwood Day Five (Saturday, August 2, 2025)

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