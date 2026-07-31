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Glorious Goodwood LIVE: Constitution River or Diamond Necklace - who is Aidan O'Brien's best Arc hope? | Vote in our Ballydoyle-themed poll
Summary
- Glorious Goodwood 2026: Tuesday July 28 to Saturday August 1 2026
- Australian star Asfoora set to be retired unless she wins the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35)
- Talk Of New York bids to boost Bow Echo's form in Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25)
- Coral Golden Mile (3.00) is the handicap puzzle to solve on the day
- Diamond Necklace sparkled in yesterday's Nassau Stakes - is she Aidan O'Brien's best three-year-old?
- Tell us your views on the big races and your best bet of the day to liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Glorious Goodwood 2026: Tuesday July 28 to Saturday August 1 2026
- Australian star Asfoora set to be retired unless she wins the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35)
- Talk Of New York bids to boost Bow Echo's form in Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25)
- Coral Golden Mile (3.00) is the handicap puzzle to solve on the day
- Diamond Necklace sparkled in yesterday's Nassau Stakes - is she Aidan O'Brien's best three-year-old?
- Tell us your views on the big races and your best bet of the day to liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Forgotten Arc contender?
Aidan O'Brien does have Minnie Hauk in the Arc too, who lest we forget finished only a head behind Daryz in the race last year.
I wouldn't be as keen on her chances this time around though, as she made no impression at all in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last week. She's a best price of 25-1.
Who is Ballydoyle's big Arc hope?
The ongoing poll on Racing Post's X regarding which three-year-old tops the rankings at Ballydoyle is certainly interesting. The horse currently in the lead is not the one I'd expect.
Perhaps we'll only know for sure who is best come October 4, as there's every chance we could see some of them line up in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Gstaad doesn't have an entry but the other three in our poll do, and the bookmakers rate Constitution River as Aidan O'Brien's best chance at 8-1 second favourite behind Daryz.
You can bet on yesterday's winner Diamond Necklace at 10-1 with William Hill (she's 8-1 elsewhere), while Benvenuto Cellini is available at around 16-1.
Where would your money go between the trio? Let me know at liveblog@racingpost.com.
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All to play for in the Golden Mile
Could today's Coral Golden Mile (3.00) be the best betting prospect of the week?
It's a wide-open race by the look of things this morning. Beagle Boy is the big non-runner due to the going and his absence at the head of the market means there is all to play for in the £175,000 handicap.
Indalo now heads the betting at 9-2 and Tribal Chief is close behind at 5-1, but it seems to be a fairly lively market as money has been coming in for all of the top five in the market.
I personally think Scoville could be interesting. He led for a long way in the Royal Hunt Cup before petering out in the closing stages. That was his first run following a break, so we could see better of him here.
He's been backed marginally this morning and is 7-1 in places (from 8).
Going update
It seems inevitable the ground would eventually quicken with enough racing and not enough rain, and Goodwood clerk Ed Arkell suggests a going change could be in the books this afternoon.
We had a blissful two minutes of rain here in Epsom last night, which was very exciting, but there's been little change in Chichester and conditions remain good to firm, good in in places – for now.
Read all of Arkell's thoughts, including the chance of a going change today, here.
What's in store today?
The feature at Goodwood today is the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes (3.35), where the sprinters take centre stage in the most unpredictable division in racing.
Wathnan Racing's Night Raider heads the market and carries a 3lb penalty for his Temple Stakes success in May.
Last year's winner Jm Jungle is back for more and arrives on the back of the same City Walls Stakes third that preceded his success 12 months ago.
The other feature on the card is the always-competitive Coral Golden Mile (3.00), with a full field of 20 set to go to post.
Over in Ireland, the feature at Galway is the €110,000 Guinness Handicap (6.35), which, like the Golden Mile, promises to be another fascinating betting heat.
Racing's young talent
Dan King isn't the only bright young talent to light up the racing world this week.
He follows Billy Loughnane, who partnered Bow Echo to Sussex Stakes glory in one of the races of the season.
With so much exciting young talent emerging, which former racing stars do King and Loughnane remind you of when they first burst onto the scene?
Let me know by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com. Plus, check out Maddy Playle's piece on three young riders who recently burst on to the scene, similar to King.
Looking back on yesterday
Before we look ahead, let's take a moment to appreciate just how good yesterday was.
There were two standout moments. The first was the delightful, dazzling and damn good Diamond Necklace, who maintained her unbeaten record with a stylish victory in the Nassau Stakes.
Then there was Dan King, who completed a remarkable Galway festival double by following up Wednesday's Galway Plate success with victory in yesterday's Galway Hurdle.
He became the first jockey to complete that double since 1984, 21 years before he was born in 2005. A bright young talent with a huge future.
Going back to Diamond Necklace, is she now Aidan O'Brien's best three-year-old? Get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com with your view - and cast your vote in our X poll below.
Good morning and welcome to the live blog
We're over halfway through now as we move on to day four of Glorious Goodwood and day five of the Galway festival.
It's been a brilliant week of racing so far, and there's plenty more to look forward to today.
I'm Catherine Macrae and I'll be taking you through the day's action with everything you need to know.
Shall we begin?