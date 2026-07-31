Forgotten Arc contender?

The ongoing poll on Racing Post's X regarding which three-year-old tops the rankings at Ballydoyle is certainly interesting. The horse currently in the lead is not the one I'd expect.

Perhaps we'll only know for sure who is best come October 4, as there's every chance we could see some of them line up in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe .

Gstaad doesn't have an entry but the other three in our poll do, and the bookmakers rate Constitution River as Aidan O'Brien's best chance at 8-1 second favourite behind Daryz.

You can bet on yesterday's winner Diamond Necklace at 10-1 with William Hill (she's 8-1 elsewhere), while Benvenuto Cellini is available at around 16-1.

Where would your money go between the trio? Let me know at liveblog@racingpost.com.