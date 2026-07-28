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Glorious Goodwood LIVE: Oliver Cole handicapper halved in price to 8-1 for opener - plus trainer's unbeaten juvenile proving popular
Summary
- Glorious Goodwood gets under way with the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35) and a rematch between Scandinavia and Trawlerman taking centre stage
- Godolphin and Coolmore clash again in an intriguing Vintage Stakes (2.25)
- Lake Forest and Qirat are the top two in the Lennox (3.00) betting - and could run again in the Sussex tomorrow
- €120,000 Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.45) is the highlight on day two at Galway
- Tell us your views on the big races and nap of the day by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Glorious Goodwood gets under way with the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35) and a rematch between Scandinavia and Trawlerman taking centre stage
- Godolphin and Coolmore clash again in an intriguing Vintage Stakes (2.25)
- Lake Forest and Qirat are the top two in the Lennox (3.00) betting - and could run again in the Sussex tomorrow
- €120,000 Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.45) is the highlight on day two at Galway
- Tell us your views on the big races and nap of the day by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
A gloomy-looking paddock
By Liam Headd at Glorious Goodwood
It’s a gloomy start to day one of Glorious Goodwood, but the clouds are set to clear mid morning and temperatures could reach 25C when racing starts at 1.50.
Up for the Cup
The Gosdens and Aidan O'Brien have won the Goodwood Cup (3.35) five times apiece. It is very likely one of the two powerhouse stables will be grabbing the day one feature bragging rights this afternoon.
Trawlerman is 1lb better off with Scandinavia for a head defeat in the Gold Cup at Ascot.
It was the Godolphin stayer's first start of the season – following his well-documented eyesight troubles – so there is reason to believe he should take a step forward on his Ascot showing.
Is Scandinavia, who is half his age, the progressive horse with much more scope for improvement? Let us know who you think will win by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.
- Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything (£)
- Can anything stop Scandinavia this time? Goodwood Cup runner-by-runner expert guide
- 'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
The day one schedule
1.50 Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap, 1m2f
2.25 Coral Vintage Stakes, 7f, Group 2
3.00 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes, 7f, Group 2
3.35 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, 2m, Group 1
4.10 Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap, 5f
4.45 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden, 6f
5.20 Bolney English Wine Fillies' Handicap, 1m
5.55 World Pool Bet With The tote EBF Fillies' Handicap, 6f
Additional absentee
Wheels Of Fire is out of the Coral Shaker Rewards Handicap (4.10) due to a double declaration. He was also declared for a handicap at Sandown tomorrow evening.
Lively market for opener
The absence of Midak, who was priced at 12-1, has impacted the betting for the opening Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap (1.50) but Twisting Physics, in the same silks of Jim and Fitri Hay, has nonetheless been halved in price to 8-1 (from 16).
Oliver Cole's five-year-old snuck in off a very light weight, with apprentice Ashley Lewis claiming a further 5lb, and he arrives on the back of a narrow win at Windsor last time.
Diego El Queso has taken the position of favourite from Noble Horizon. Ger Lyons' runner heads the betting at 4-1 (from 6), with Noble Horizon out to 7-1 (from 4).
Best bets for the two Gs!
Our Postcast team have dissected the big-race action at Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival and provided their best bets for this week.
Find out the main selections of David Jennings, Jonny Pearson, Sam Hart and Unibet's Ed Nicholson below.
Rascal attracting support
Dr Rascal is one of two horses I have backed today, having been so impressed with his attitude when taking his record to 2-2 at Ascot last time.
The Oliver Cole-trained juvenile got in a tizz after jockey Kaiya Fraser was bitten by another horse down at the start. He was even loose for a while and I was willing officials to withdraw him!
That never happened and Dr Rascal proved a true professional to win in good style.
More is required in this step up to Group 2 company in the Coral Vintage Stakes (2.25) against Superlative winner Al Hudaiba and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Haffner but I'm not the only one who is keen on Dr Rascal. He was 8-1 yesterday and is now a best-price 6-1.
Going update
By Oliver Barnard
Glorious Goodwood is set to begin on ground described as good, good to firm in places, clerk of the course Ed Arkell said on Tuesday morning.
Racegoers can expect warm conditions on Tuesday and throughout the week, with no rain forecast on any of the five days of the meeting.
A big watering process has been undertaken at the track to provide safe ground, with 8mm applied to the straight on Sunday and 5mm to the mile to 6f on Monday.
Arkell said at 6.45am: "We're very pleased with the track and conditions this morning. It's slightly overcast at the moment, but the blue patches are just starting to break through and the sun will be out very soon. We've got a warm, sunny day forecast.
"It's looking dry all week. Wednesday will probably be the warmest day, around 28C or 29C, although it'll be a little bit cooler with us than inland. The temperature is then set to drop slightly to the mid-20s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday."
Non-runner alert
The Ian Williams-trained Midak is out of the opening Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap. Our tipster Robbie Wilders was quite keen on his chances.
Strangely enough, the official reason for his absence (Midak, not Robbie) is that he has been bitten.
Zighy is the other non-runner this morning. She is out of the concluding fillies' handicap having not eaten up.
Welcome to Glorious Goodwood!
Get your panamas at the ready! Glorious Goodwood is here and five days of top racing is in store on the Sussex Downs.
The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35), featuring a Gold Cup one-two rematch between Scandinavia and Trawlerman, is the day one feature. More about that later.
Heed this warning, punters. Goodwood is guaranteed to provide its usual sizeable share of hard-luck stories!
Who is your nap for day one and why? Give us your reasoning by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com