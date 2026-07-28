A gloomy-looking paddock

Scandinavia (right) and Trawlerman clash again in the Goodwood Cup

The Gosdens and Aidan O'Brien have won the Goodwood Cup (3.35 ) five times apiece. It is very likely one of the two powerhouse stables will be grabbing the day one feature bragging rights this afternoon.

Trawlerman is 1lb better off with Scandinavia for a head defeat in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

It was the Godolphin stayer's first start of the season – following his well-documented eyesight troubles – so there is reason to believe he should take a step forward on his Ascot showing.

Is Scandinavia, who is half his age, the progressive horse with much more scope for improvement? Let us know who you think will win by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.