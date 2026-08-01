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Glorious Goodwood LIVE: from 9-1 into 7-2 - big support for JP McManus filly trained by Gavin Cromwell and with Oisin Murphy in the saddle
Summary
- The Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35) is the big betting sprint handicap on the final day at Glorious Goodwood
- Al Aasy seeks a Glorious Stakes (2.25) hat-trick - but his stablemate Opportunity looks a main danger
- Waardah bids to repeat last year's win in the Lillie Langtry (3.00)
- It's day six at Galway including a €110,000 Listed handicap hurdle (3.12)
- Where is the value in the Stewards' Cup market? Who has impressed you most this week? Let us know by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- The Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35) is the big betting sprint handicap on the final day at Glorious Goodwood
- Al Aasy seeks a Glorious Stakes (2.25) hat-trick - but his stablemate Opportunity looks a main danger
- Waardah bids to repeat last year's win in the Lillie Langtry (3.00)
- It's day six at Galway including a €110,000 Listed handicap hurdle (3.12)
- Where is the value in the Stewards' Cup market? Who has impressed you most this week? Let us know by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Ride of the week: It's all about quality not quantity
By David Carr, reporter
Kaiya Fraser had only three mounts at the meeting and was back at Wolverhampton by Thursday but delivered a fine ride on the meeting's opening afternoon.
He had never ridden in a Group race previously but there was no sign of nerves in the way he handled Dr Rascal in the Vintage Stakes. Far from it.
The owners stayed loyal to a jockey who had been on board for the colt's two previous wins and were rewarded as Fraser always had him perfectly placed, grabbed a gap on the far-side rail as soon as it appeared and kept him going for a tidy success.
View from the track
Photographer Ed Whitaker brings us some early afternoon shots from Goodwood ahead of racing.
Has Doyle chosen right?
By Harry Wilson, tipster
James Doyle has enjoyed three winners in the Wathnan Racing silks at Glorious Goodwood this week and looks to have a good book of rides to add to that tally, but has he chosen right in the opening Summer Handicap (1.50)?
Wathnan have two runners who were last seen at Royal Ascot, with Sing Us A Song finishing fifth in the Copper Horse Stakes and Hopewell Rock sixth in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.
Interestingly, Doyle did not partner Sing Us A Song at the royal meeting but was aboard Hopewell Rock. Today, however, he has done a switcheroo, so is that the right call?
Sing Us A Song is proven at the distance, having won a 1m6f handicap at Haydock in September, and he won at Goodwood as a juvenile, so you can see the appeal.
However, he seemingly had no excuses at Royal Ascot as he was well positioned throughout, and the market strength has been behind the Ryan Moore-ridden Hopewell Rock, who has shortened into 11-2 (from 8-1).
The four-year-old was far too keen to do himself justice at Royal Ascot, but he finished a close third behind the subsequent Copper Horse Stakes one-two at Newmarket the start before – running better at the weights than ownermate Sing Us A Song did behind that pair at Ascot last time.
Hopewell Rock has the look of a well-handicapped horse, and if he sees out this longer trip, Doyle may well have not only passed over a chance to move one step closer to being named leading jockey at the festival, but he might have invertedly handed Moore an opportunity to extend his lead at the top.
A two-race masterclass at Goodwood
By Stuart Riley at Goodwood
For me, the two best rides of the week came back-to-back on Thursday, and each one highlighted exactly how good the other was.
Ryan Moore produced a masterclass in patience aboard Man's Best Friend in the Richmond. He'd the door shut in his face and had to switch four times, but he kept the revs up while waiting for his chance and took it when it eventually came.
He'd have been an unlucky loser and was clearly the best horse on the day, but 35 minutes later I'm not sure the best horse won the Gordon Stakes and for that reason Dylan Browne McMonagle was my ride of the week aboard Enceladus.
From the cutaway he was at his mount to hold his position on Colin Keane's outside, he didn't pull out to deliver his challenge until two and a half furlongs from the line and he made sure he left no room between himself and Venetian Lace for Keane to come through with him.
McMonagle left Geryon up a cul-de-sac and by the time Keane was able to get out there was little more than a furlong to run and it was too late. Enceladus had bolted.
Geryon's struggles only highlight how well Man's Best Friend did to get up when his gap finally came, while Man's Best Friend's late burst to victory only highlights why it was so important McMonagle kept things tight and kept Keane locked on the inside with nowhere to go.
Joining the party
Ahoy, hoy. Matt Rennie here, joining the final day of Glorious Goodwood party.
It's been a LONG week but we've still got the Stewards' Cup to go. What a lottery that is!
My favourite memory of it came when Hawkeyethenoo took it back in 2012 under Graham Lee. Let's hope there's another memorable win in store today.
Word from the bookies
Here's Coral's David Stevens with a breakdown on today's market movers.
Favourites reign supreme
It's been a fine week indeed to back favourites at Goodwood, with 18 across the board so far and seven more races still to go.
Will it be another afternoon of short-price winners? Check out our guide to today's market leaders and their chances of success here.
The Champion Hurdle, the Gold Cup, and now… the Glorious Stakes?
By Harry Wilson, tipster
Gavin Cromwell and JP McManus have teamed up for some notable successes over jumps and the market is suggesting the pair may be adding a Glorious Goodwood success to that tally as there has been plenty of support for In My Teens (7-2 from 9-1).
The four-year-old didn't take to hurdles last season, but she created a fine impression when bolting up by seven lengths in a 1m4f handicap at the Curragh last month.
The time was good, and she recorded a Racing Post Rating of 108, which doesn’t leave her with much to find in the Glorious Stakes (2.25). She is one of the more unexposed candidates in the field, too, with just six runs to her name.
This would be another course off the list for the pair as Cromwell is 0-2 at Goodwood, while JP McManus is 0-6, although the owner has made the frame on a number of occasions (two seconds, a third and a fourth).
The one nagging concern would be the stable form, as Cromwell has saddled 45 runners in a row on the Flat without success, while he has also failed to strike with his last 23 jumps runners. The market is suggesting we can ignore this, though.
Who will be Stewards' Cup favourite?
It's a right tussle at the head of the market for the Stewards' Cup.
Far Above Dream has come back into 13-2, while Sondad has drifted to 7-1.
I think these two could be trading places for a while yet.
Out-the-box thinking
I did ask for your highlights of the week, so it's on me if those highlights are necessarily Goodwood or Galway related...
Well, it is a bit of out-of-the-box pick but it was me in my car going to Newcastle. I never broke speed limit and even gave way as well, plus it's the first time I've been out of house in nine days.
Robert Curtis
The amount of times people refuse to give way on the road makes this a highlight for me too, Robert. I hope you're someone who moves back into the left lane on motorways too.
As always, feel free to get in touch with your best moments of the week (ideally racing related!) at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Can Burrows luck change?
The Stewards' Cup may be the big betting prospect today but the Group action is headlined by the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00) and some familiar names are back for more.
Last year, Waardah held off Danielle for the victory and the pair line up once again, with Waardah well backed at 5-2 to deliver again under Callum Rodriguez.
It's no wonder either, as her last appearance on track saw her finish runner-up to Estrange, who has since won at Group 1 level.
It would certainly be a welcome success for Owen Burrows, who has had seven of his eight runners in the last two weeks finish in the top four without winning. Surely his luck will change soon.
Market movers
Sondad isn't the only one getting some support ahead of the Stewards' Cup (3.35) as sponsors Coral have also reported money coming in for Evening Saigon.
"While Far Above Dream, Sondad and last year's winner Two Tribes are battling for favouritism, Evening Saigon is 11-1 (from 18) to top an excellent week for Wathnan Racing in style," Coral's David Stevens said.
"Friday’s results gave us some respite after a couple of days of hefty payouts, so there's all to play for on the final day.
"Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle have had a very good week here, and their Aeronautic is all the rage in the opener (1.50) at 4-1 (from 7).
"Another Irish raider In My Teens is 7-2 for the Coral Glorious Stakes (2.25), having been 9-1 overnight."
Sondad backed to strike
Far Above Dream was our morning favourite for the Coral Stewards' Cup but he's getting pushed aside in favour of Sondad, who has edged ahead in the betting at 13-2 (from 7).
Lee Mottershead is back on track at Goodwood and gives us the low-down on the new favourite, plus all of the race's major players.
More love for Mitbaahy
Another backer for Mitbaahy!
He's been entirely friendless in the market but Vince Horsley is also keen on the seven-year-old's chances.
"My suggestion is Mitbaahy," Horsley writes. "I don’t like Jamie's desire to win by the smallest margin, but he is talented."
I reported just a moment ago that Mitbaahy had drifted out to 22-1, but he's back in at 20s now.
Cracking The Puzzle
It's been a week for favourite-backers so far, but today's card is far from simple and it could pay to study up on the form before racing gets under way.
If you're in need of some pointers then look no further than Harry Wilson, who has provided his selections for all seven races at Goodwood plus the ITV action at Newmarket and Thirsk.
Check out his Saturday fancies here.
Your views: ride of the week - and a Stewards' Cup fancy
Dave Jones has joined me on the Dylan Browne McMonagle bandwagon as he's also highlighted Defiantly's success as the ride of the week.
"He rode the others to sleep with a great judge of pace," Jones writes. I couldn't agree more.
He's also provided us with his two cents on today's big race:
If Kieran Shoemark thinks Far Above Dream has a massive chance then surely Mitbaahy is value at around 16s, only a length to find on him and the race should be run to suit!
You might be the only one thinking that way today Dave, as Mitbaahy has been a big drifter this morning out to 22-1 (from 12).
That would make it that much more satisfying if you're proved right, though!
Non-runners
Here's a complete list of today's non-runners at Goodwood and Galway so far...
Goodwood
1.50 Too Soon
3.00 Little Dorrit
3.35 Candy
4.45 Al Wathba
5.20 Alpha Crucis
Galway
2.37 Putapoundinthejar, Autumn Twist
5.00 Tijuana, Gliondar
5.35 Chester Nimitz, Mytimetoshine
6.05 Diamond Exchange, Concert Party
Comfort Zone back for more
Let's not forget the action in Galway.
There's great racing to come this afternoon (and another day after that) and Comfort Zone is back for another bite of the cherry in the Listed 2m6½f handicap hurdle (3.12).
Joseph O'Brien has made his presence felt at both of this week's major meetings and he sends Comfort Zone out in search of a second win in five days after winning at the track on Monday.
Will Harry Cobden get the job done today? He's shortened into the 4-1 favourite (from 5), so punters certainly seem to think the double is possible.
'It was a class ride'
Saffie Osborne is another rider having a great time of things and she triumphed by a nose on Twilight Calls on Tuesday with a dramatic late charge.
It was enough to earn her the nod for ride of the week by Brian Lake.
"Saffie with great timing to get the old boy up... it was a class ride," Lake writes in.
Keep those best and worst ride suggestions coming at liveblog@racingpost.com. There's plenty to choose from this week.
Glorious by name, glorious by nature
By Stuart Riley at Goodwood
Goodwood is looking fantastic today in the morning sunshine. It's already 20C, with just the softest of breezes.
I've spoken to clerk of the course Ed Arkell about the state of the ground and he reports the ground is good to firm with 4mm of water applied to the bends and straight last night.