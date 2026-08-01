Ride of the week: It's all about quality not quantity

Dylan Browne McMonagle plays it perfectly to win on Enceladus Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

By Stuart Riley at Goodwood

For me, the two best rides of the week came back-to-back on Thursday, and each one highlighted exactly how good the other was.

Ryan Moore produced a masterclass in patience aboard Man's Best Friend in the Richmond. He'd the door shut in his face and had to switch four times, but he kept the revs up while waiting for his chance and took it when it eventually came.

He'd have been an unlucky loser and was clearly the best horse on the day, but 35 minutes later I'm not sure the best horse won the Gordon Stakes and for that reason Dylan Browne McMonagle was my ride of the week aboard Enceladus .

From the cutaway he was at his mount to hold his position on Colin Keane's outside, he didn't pull out to deliver his challenge until two and a half furlongs from the line and he made sure he left no room between himself and Venetian Lace for Keane to come through with him.

McMonagle left Geryon up a cul-de-sac and by the time Keane was able to get out there was little more than a furlong to run and it was too late. Enceladus had bolted.

Geryon's struggles only highlight how well Man's Best Friend did to get up when his gap finally came, while Man's Best Friend's late burst to victory only highlights why it was so important McMonagle kept things tight and kept Keane locked on the inside with nowhere to go.