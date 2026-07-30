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Glorious Goodwood LIVE: 'I do not believe I should have lied' - Oisin Murphy hits back at stewards' inquiry critics
Summary
- Glorious Goodwood 2026: Tuesday 28 July to Saturday 1 August 2026
- Can Diamond Necklace extend her unbeaten record when taking on her elders in the Nassau Stakes (3.35)?
- Royal Ascot winner Enceladus steps up in class in Gordon Stakes (3.00)
- Bookies bid to get back on top after six winning favourites on day two
- Galway Hurdle (4.30) the highlight in Ireland - read David Jennings' runner-by-runner guide
- Bow Echo pounced late in spectacular Sussex Stakes win yesterday - just how good could he be?
- Tell us your views on the big races and nap of the day by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Glorious Goodwood 2026: Tuesday 28 July to Saturday 1 August 2026
- Can Diamond Necklace extend her unbeaten record when taking on her elders in the Nassau Stakes (3.35)?
- Royal Ascot winner Enceladus steps up in class in Gordon Stakes (3.00)
- Bookies bid to get back on top after six winning favourites on day two
- Galway Hurdle (4.30) the highlight in Ireland - read David Jennings' runner-by-runner guide
- Bow Echo pounced late in spectacular Sussex Stakes win yesterday - just how good could he be?
- Tell us your views on the big races and nap of the day by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Going latest
There's plenty of drama from yesterday's card to sink our teeth into this morning, but the Glorious Goodwood show rolls on and there's another day of racing ahead to look forward to as well.
We're set for a cooler day than yesterday (thank goodness) and my colleague Jack Haynes has already checked in with clerk Ed Arkell to find out the latest on conditions.
It's currently good to firm, good in places, and you can hear Arkell's thoughts on the ground here.
Words to the stewards
As a reminder, here's some of what went down in the stewards' room after the opener yesterday.
Tom Marquand: "He changed leads a couple of times and wobbled around a bit. It was a little bit of greenness but didn't feel like it was the difference between winning and losing. It's a tricky track but he did a really good job and found the line well.
"Oisin came on my outside to challenge. For the first half furlong it was me following Oisin and then for three or four strides where my lad wanted to step out and was a little bit green. My lad has won by a head and a stride after the line and back level he's gone on by a neck."
Oisin Murphy: "My horse is running straight and Tom's horse is a bit more babyish. We never made contact. I didn't know Tom's horse had shifted until quite close to the line. I can't for any certainty say I would have won if Tom's horse hadn't shifted out."
Personally, I think Murphy did nothing wrong at all – inquiries are designed to find out if the rules of racing have been breached, and since no one felt they had been, there was nothing more to it.
Do you think Murphy should have defended his runner more? Let us know at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Oisin Murphy hits back at stewards' inquiry criticism
One of the big talking points yesterday came in the opening race when Tom Marquand and Oisin Murphy were pulled into the stewards' room after Infraad narrowly got the better of Hatteen in the 1m4f handicap.
There didn't appear to be a whole lot in the incident and during the inquiry Murphy, rider of the runner-up Hatteen, was very honest when admitting he wasn't sure the interference was bad enough to have cost him victory, and the result subsequently stood.
That led to a small backlash on social media, with some punters believing Murphy should have more vigorously tried to fight the case for Hatteen being awarded victory, but he hit back at those comments in a post on X last night.
He wrote: "With regards to my evidence in the stewards enquiry after Race 1 at Goodwood today. I felt my horse had every chance in the race. He went a head up about a furlong out.
"I believe Tom Marquand did everything he could to stay straight. I do not believe I should’ve lied in order to attempt to have the result called in my favour. I wouldn’t want it happening to me."
In case you were living under a rock yesterday and missed it, catch up on all things Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane here after their awesome Sussex Stakes performance:
- 'He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike': George Boughey hails Bow Echo as he emulates Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick
- Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them
- 'It's been a graveyard' - Bow Echo and a procession of winning favourites turn Glorious Goodwood into a bookie's nightmare
- Bow Echo is no Frankel - but he's good enough to give Ballydoyle a head start and still beat them
- Why Bow Echo is the next stallion everyone will want to get their hands on
- 'This is racing's Lamine Yamal' - legends of the weighing room hail Loughnane after Sussex strike on Bow Echo
The Sussex star
Just how good is Bow Echo?
The F word – a certain Frankel – has been mentioned in places but do we really need to make comparisons with the wonderhorse?
Bow Echo is clearly a star and it will be fascinating to see him strut his stuff in France and the US for the rest of the season.
What do you think he can go on to accomplish and which race would you target with him next out of the Marois and Moulin in France?
Would you race on with him at four or his stud life already beckoning?
Tell us your thinking by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.
It's time for day three!
Welcome to our live blog for day three at Glorious Goodwood. Catherine Macrae here bringing you our morning coverage. The week is going quickly!
Yesterday we saw an unbeaten three-year-old maintain his perfect record in Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes. Will we see the same with Diamond Necklace in the Nassau Stakes this afternoon?
Is Diamond Necklace nap material? If you're taking her on, why and who with? Let us know your thoughts by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.
- 'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
- 'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
- She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
- 'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide