Going latest

Tom Marquand riding Infraad (yellow) won the 1m4f handicap after a tough battle with Oisin Murphy on Hatteen (orange cap) Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

As a reminder, here's some of what went down in the stewards' room after the opener yesterday.

Tom Marquand: "He changed leads a couple of times and wobbled around a bit. It was a little bit of greenness but didn't feel like it was the difference between winning and losing. It's a tricky track but he did a really good job and found the line well.

"Oisin came on my outside to challenge. For the first half furlong it was me following Oisin and then for three or four strides where my lad wanted to step out and was a little bit green. My lad has won by a head and a stride after the line and back level he's gone on by a neck."

Oisin Murphy: "My horse is running straight and Tom's horse is a bit more babyish. We never made contact. I didn't know Tom's horse had shifted until quite close to the line. I can't for any certainty say I would have won if Tom's horse hadn't shifted out."

Personally, I think Murphy did nothing wrong at all – inquiries are designed to find out if the rules of racing have been breached, and since no one felt they had been, there was nothing more to it.

Do you think Murphy should have defended his runner more? Let us know at liveblog@racingpost.com.