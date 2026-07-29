Timing is key

Glorious Goodwood: will stakes the Sussex Stakes at 4.10pm Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

By Lee Mottershead

If you happen to be wondering why the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes is being run at 4.10pm, 35 minutes later than the feature race on every other day of the meeting, I have the answer.

Today's card also includes a Qatar-sponsored Arabian race that offers a total prize fund of £850,000.

Part of the sponsorship agreement is that the contest takes place either immediately before or after the Sussex, just as the same sponsors insist the Arabian race on Arc day is staged in the slot directly before or after the Arc. It is for that reason that ITV finds itself having to show the Arabian race during a programme that is often missing thoroughbred Group 1s.

On this occasion ITV was keen not to sacrifice coverage of a thoroughbred race, yet it also wanted to show five races from Goodwood every day this week.

As such, the Sussex will be staged at 4.10pm, less than 20 minutes before the ITV programme finishes. The Arabian race has been booked in for 4.35m, just 25 minutes after the day's showpiece.