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Goodwood & Galway LIVE: Charles Byrnes runner one of two notable Galway Plate movers on huge day in Britain and Ireland
Summary
- Unbeaten Bow Echo takes on Gstaad and Opera Ballo in sizzling Sussex Stakes (4.10)
- Lake Forest will try to spoil the Billy Loughnane and George Boughey party 24 hours after winning the Lennox Stakes
- Six other races on the day two card
- €270,000 Galway Plate (6.40) the highlight at the Galway festival
- Tell us your views on the big races and nap of the day by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
Summary
- Unbeaten Bow Echo takes on Gstaad and Opera Ballo in sizzling Sussex Stakes (4.10)
- Lake Forest will try to spoil the Billy Loughnane and George Boughey party 24 hours after winning the Lennox Stakes
- Six other races on the day two card
- €270,000 Galway Plate (6.40) the highlight at the Galway festival
- Tell us your views on the big races and nap of the day by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
Timing is key
By Lee Mottershead
If you happen to be wondering why the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes is being run at 4.10pm, 35 minutes later than the feature race on every other day of the meeting, I have the answer.
Today's card also includes a Qatar-sponsored Arabian race that offers a total prize fund of £850,000.
Part of the sponsorship agreement is that the contest takes place either immediately before or after the Sussex, just as the same sponsors insist the Arabian race on Arc day is staged in the slot directly before or after the Arc. It is for that reason that ITV finds itself having to show the Arabian race during a programme that is often missing thoroughbred Group 1s.
On this occasion ITV was keen not to sacrifice coverage of a thoroughbred race, yet it also wanted to show five races from Goodwood every day this week.
As such, the Sussex will be staged at 4.10pm, less than 20 minutes before the ITV programme finishes. The Arabian race has been booked in for 4.35m, just 25 minutes after the day's showpiece.
The scene at Goodwood
By Lewis Porteous
It's a beautiful morning at Goodwood and already noticeably warmer than yesterday. There's not a cloud in the sky and temperatures in the high 20s are predicted.
Don’t forget your sun cream if you are joining us on the South Downs.
Tom Segal's nap of the day
Tom Segal has given his nap for day two of Glorious Goodwood. In a manner, at least, because he can't quite seem to remember the name.
I think we can safely assume it's Under The Twilight, who's currently available at 6-1 for the 6f handicap (5.00).
Market movers in the Galway Plate
The Galway Plate isn't the simplest betting proposition but punters seemed to have latched on to Rocky's Diamond to get the job done in today's feature race in Ireland.
The Declan Queally six-year-old may be best known for his hurdling exploits but he's been backed into 15-2 (from 12) to strike this evening under Michael Kenneally.
Also getting some support in the market is Reverend Hubert. The eight-year-old is having his first run over fences in two years but has been teed up for this with wins on the Flat and over hurdles.
Can he complete an all-codes treble for Charles Byrnes? He's now 12-1 (from 18).
Without knowing all the stats off the top of my head that feels like it would be a pretty rare treble, but feel free to correct me!
Galway latest
It's sunshine all the way at Goodwood but over in Ireland there's a chance of rain ahead of day three of the Galway festival.
Here's clerk Shane Ryder with the latest.
'Opera Ballo was tailor-made for this'
Paul Kealy had a cracking day yesterday with two big winners at Goodwood and he's back with some more selections this afternoon.
He's got six fancies across the card and has interestingly sided with Opera Ballo to get the better of the youngsters in the Sussex Stakes.
Kealy said: "Bow Echo was nowhere near as dominant at Ascot as he was at Newmarket over Gstaad and may simply be getting caught up, but I've thought for a while that Opera Ballo was tailor-made for this.
"He simply does too much to be at his best on straight tracks, on which his form figures read 6123 (win at Listed level), but when it comes to running around a bend he is a bombproof 111111 - and nothing has got to within two lengths of him, including Field Of Gold, who was getting 5lb when thrashed at Sandown."
Racing Post+ subscribers can check out the rest of his selections here.
Wednesday highlights
I've mentioned the Sussex Stakes a few times already (and I'll mention it a lot more before the morning's out) but it's far from the only intriguing race due to take place today.
Other Goodwood highlights include the Molecomb Stakes (3.35), where I'm particularly intrigued to see the return of Adonius, the Alice Keppel Conditions Stakes (2.25) and another race for the fillies in the Oak Tree Stakes (3.00).
Don't turn off your TVs after all the excitement at Goodwood is over though, because there's the small matter of the Galway Plate (6.40) this evening. I can't say I'm shocked to see Willie Mullins is training the favourite.
Is Lake Forest back for more?
We've got just one Goodwood non-runner at the moment in Lipsink, who has been ruled out of the 6f handicap (5.00) due to the going.
I'll keep my eyes peeled for any updates on that front as the morning progresses, but as it stands yesterday's Lennox winner Lake Forest and fourth-placed Qirat are still set to line up in the Sussex Stakes this afternoon.
They're currently available at 22-1 and 66-1 respectively.
Going update
Andrew Dietz has been up bright and early to get the latest on the going at Goodwood, where rather unsurprisingly there's been no rain.
Conditions remain good, good to firm in places after five millimetres of watering and it looks like the temperature is set to peak at 29C.
Check out clerk Ed Arkell's morning thoughts here, including his take on the "hell of a race" that is the Sussex Stakes.
Good morning
Welcome to day two of Glorious Goodwood.
That was some start to the meeting yesterday, wasn't it?
Drama in the Goodwood Cup, a huge day for Oliver Cole and Kaiya Fraser, another big pot for Saffie Osborne, it's just the kind of thing to whet your appetite for the rest of the week.
If yesterday was the amuse bouche, then today we're getting into the feast because we've got a cracking day of racing in store, headlined by a brilliant rematch between Bow Echo and Gstaad in the Sussex Stakes (4.10).
Have you got a strong fancy today? As always, let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com.