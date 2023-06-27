Racing Post logo
Giavellotto primed for staying showdown with Gold Cup star Courage Mon Ami at Goodwood

Giavellotto (centre) will head for Goodwood after Yorkshire Cup success
Giavellotto (centre): will head for Goodwood after winning the Yorkshire Cup last time outCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The decision to swerve Royal Ascot could prove key for Yorkshire Cup winner Giavellotto ahead of a potential clash with Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami at Glorious Goodwood.

The Marco Botti-trained four-year-old defeated last year's St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov to land the York contest last month and will make his return in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, where he featured among 26 entries made on Tuesday for the Group 1 race on August 1.

Among his rivals could be Courage Mon Ami, who swept to victory under Frankie Dettori at Ascot on Thursday to remain unbeaten in four starts, but Botti is confident the extra break could make the difference should the leading stayers meet in five weeks' time.

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 27 June 2023Last updated 18:26, 27 June 2023
