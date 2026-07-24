'From my losing rides at Ascot, Opera Ballo put up the best performance' - Billy Loughnane tips Sussex Stakes rival to give Bow Echo a real test

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As the sport looks forward to a mouthwatering King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, Billy Loughnane reckons there’s another potential race of the season in store at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday when Bow Echo and Opera Ballo face off in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes .

Loughnane knows better than anyone just how special the clash between Bow Echo and Opera Ballo promises to be, having ridden both horses at Royal Ascot, where Bow Echo ran out a narrow winner of the St James’s Palace Stakes and Opera Ballo was just run down in the Queen Anne Stakes.

"From my losing rides at Ascot, I think Opera Ballo put up the best performance," said Loughnane, speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday’s newspaper.

"We all know how hard it is to lead all the way up Ascot's straight stiff mile. There was also a headwind on the Tuesday, and he's a horse who doesn't make life easy for himself, anyway, so he shouldn't have been able to be beaten just a head and a neck. We saw what he did around a turn at Sandown, so I think he'll be tough opposition.

Opera Ballo (white noseband) finished third in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"Bow Echo and Opera Ballo are both very talented but also very different. It's going to be a great race, perhaps the race of the season – but I wouldn't switch which horse I'm on."

Perhaps that’s only to be expected given Loughnane’s exploits on Bow Echo, who carried him to a first Classic success in this year’s 2,000 Guineas.

"His performance that day surprised even me,” said Loughnane. “He had pace to run at, the race went smoothly and he was able to move when he wanted. When he has all that, he's a gear above this year's three-year-olds. It all went perfectly for him at Newmarket but Ascot was anything but perfect. He got a big bump for the first time in his life and things became messy, so the fact he was still able to win put a feather in his cap.

Bow Echo: edged out Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"There were only six runners that day, so we knew it was going to be tactical. I was up against William Buick, Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon, three of the world's most talented jockeys. I knew they were never going to make life easy for a 20-year-old riding the favourite, and nor should they have done. If I could ride the race again, there is plenty I would change.”

Read more from Billy Loughnane in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday.

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