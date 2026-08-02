Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run

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Goodwood is renowned for producing hard-luck stories and its undulating, idiosyncratic layout regularly catches out horses and jockeys.

We've picked out five runners who endured frustrating passages at Glorious Goodwood but shaped well enough to be worth keeping on side next time.

Sixth, Coral Chesterfield Cup, Tuesday

The Ger Lyons-trained Irish raider was well supported but endured a nightmare passage on the Sussex Downs. He reared leaving the stalls, immediately putting himself on the back foot.

The race was not run to suit those held up and, with two furlongs to run, Colin Keane found himself trapped in traffic. Diego El Queso did not see daylight until inside the final half-furlong, finishing strongly to take sixth, beaten three and a half lengths.

Fifth, Coral Kincsem Heritage Handicap, Thursday

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Harmonics produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 102 when fifth in the Coral Kincsem Heritage Handicap.

He improved on his handicap debut in the Golden Gates despite racing keenly and looked set to play a major role with a clear run. Having finally found daylight inside the final half-furlong, he was badly hampered by runner-up Bourbon Blues, who edged across his path and halted his momentum. He's in good hands to make amends.

Sixth, Whispering Angel Nursery, Thursday

The Hugo Palmer-trained colt was sent off the 2-1 favourite but finished sixth, beaten three and three-quarter lengths.

Oisin Murphy felt afterwards his mount was denied a clear run inside the final furlong and would have finished much closer with a smoother passage.

It is difficult to say he would have troubled the winner Sword Salute, but he was making eye-catching late headway before Primal moved across him, closing the gap and bringing his challenge to an abrupt halt.

Mia Fantasia (purple, white sleeves) among those beaten by Sword Salute in the nursery Credit: Edward Whitaker

Seventh, Bentinck Conditions Stakes, Friday

Dividend may have finished last of the seven runners in the conditions race for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, but his finishing position can be upgraded.

Slowly away, he was forced to race at the rear before Kieran Shoemark attempted to launch his challenge inside the final two furlongs. However, the gaps never appeared and he repeatedly found himself short of room, ultimately finishing on the bit without being asked for his full effort.

Second, Summer Cup Handicap, Saturday

Hopewell Rock landed the Summer Cup, but runner-up Small Fry shaped as though he could have got much closer with a clearer run.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained gelding travelled strongly but Oisin Murphy was searching for racing room from three furlongs out and remained boxed in until approaching the final furlong.

By the time the gap appeared, Hopewell Rock had already stolen first run and Small Fry finished well to be beaten only three-quarters of a length.

And with honourable mentions to . . .

Tuesday

Lexington Blitz , sixth, Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap

Wednesday

Radiant Beauty , third, Oak Tree Stakes

Oliver Show , fourth, HKJC World Pool Handicap

Colombier , sixth

Defence Minister , seventh

Thursday

Primal , fourth, Whispering Angel Nursery

Wise And Wonderful , tenth

My A’Ali Baba , 11th



Friday

Classic , third, Coral Golden Mile

Mister Winston , 14th

Ozat , 15th

Saturday

Toca Madera , fifth, Coral Stewards' Cup

Compiled by Harry Wilson, Richard Russell and Richard Young

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