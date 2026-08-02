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Five of the unluckiest Glorious Goodwood losers you should keep onside next time - including a Gosden runner denied a clear run
Goodwood is renowned for producing hard-luck stories and its undulating, idiosyncratic layout regularly catches out horses and jockeys.
We've picked out five runners who endured frustrating passages at Glorious Goodwood but shaped well enough to be worth keeping on side next time.
Diego El Queso
Sixth, Coral Chesterfield Cup, Tuesday
The Ger Lyons-trained Irish raider was well supported but endured a nightmare passage on the Sussex Downs. He reared leaving the stalls, immediately putting himself on the back foot.
The race was not run to suit those held up and, with two furlongs to run, Colin Keane found himself trapped in traffic. Diego El Queso did not see daylight until inside the final half-furlong, finishing strongly to take sixth, beaten three and a half lengths.
Harmonics
Fifth, Coral Kincsem Heritage Handicap, Thursday
The John and Thady Gosden-trained Harmonics produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 102 when fifth in the Coral Kincsem Heritage Handicap.
He improved on his handicap debut in the Golden Gates despite racing keenly and looked set to play a major role with a clear run. Having finally found daylight inside the final half-furlong, he was badly hampered by runner-up Bourbon Blues, who edged across his path and halted his momentum. He's in good hands to make amends.
Mia Fantasia
Sixth, Whispering Angel Nursery, Thursday
The Hugo Palmer-trained colt was sent off the 2-1 favourite but finished sixth, beaten three and three-quarter lengths.
Oisin Murphy felt afterwards his mount was denied a clear run inside the final furlong and would have finished much closer with a smoother passage.
It is difficult to say he would have troubled the winner Sword Salute, but he was making eye-catching late headway before Primal moved across him, closing the gap and bringing his challenge to an abrupt halt.
Dividend
Seventh, Bentinck Conditions Stakes, Friday
Dividend may have finished last of the seven runners in the conditions race for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, but his finishing position can be upgraded.
Slowly away, he was forced to race at the rear before Kieran Shoemark attempted to launch his challenge inside the final two furlongs. However, the gaps never appeared and he repeatedly found himself short of room, ultimately finishing on the bit without being asked for his full effort.
Small Fry
Second, Summer Cup Handicap, Saturday
Hopewell Rock landed the Summer Cup, but runner-up Small Fry shaped as though he could have got much closer with a clearer run.
The Joseph O'Brien-trained gelding travelled strongly but Oisin Murphy was searching for racing room from three furlongs out and remained boxed in until approaching the final furlong.
By the time the gap appeared, Hopewell Rock had already stolen first run and Small Fry finished well to be beaten only three-quarters of a length.
And with honourable mentions to . . .
Tuesday
Lexington Blitz, sixth, Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap
Wednesday
Radiant Beauty, third, Oak Tree Stakes
Oliver Show, fourth, HKJC World Pool Handicap
Colombier, sixth
Defence Minister, seventh
Thursday
Primal, fourth, Whispering Angel Nursery
Wise And Wonderful, tenth
My A’Ali Baba, 11th
Friday
Classic, third, Coral Golden Mile
Mister Winston, 14th
Ozat, 15th
Saturday
Toca Madera, fifth, Coral Stewards' Cup
Compiled by Harry Wilson, Richard Russell and Richard Young
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