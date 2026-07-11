Diamond Necklace v Estrange? Nassau Stakes on the radar for popular grey in possible thrilling duel on the downs

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A thrilling clash against Diamond Necklace at Glorious Goodwood could be on the cards next for Estrange , with David O'Meara eyeing this month's Qatar Nassau Stakes for his star mare.

The popular five-year-old broke her duck at Group 1 level in terrific style when beating Oaks heroine Thundering On in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last month. O'Meara has earmarked a trip back to where she burst on to the scene with her stunning debut almost two years ago.

Estrange could be in line for a busier-than-usual summer, with the Yorkshire Oaks at the Ebor festival also in the pipeline. She finished second in that race last year behind Minnie Hauk.

Speaking at York, O'Meara said: "She's well and we were delighted with her performance at the Curragh. We're thinking of going to Goodwood next for the Nassau Stakes. She might come back for the Yorkshire Oaks afterwards as well, as they're three weeks apart this year."

David O'Meara with Estrange and Danny Tudhope after her win in the Pretty Polly Stakes Gr.1. The Curragh. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 27.06.2026 Credit: Patrick McCann

Estrange is the 7-2 second favourite for the Nassau Stakes behind 6-4 favourite Diamond Necklace. The Aidan O'Brien-trained star is unbeaten in five starts, including wins in two French Classics in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane this year.

However, the striking grey's major target remains the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe . She was an agonising late absentee during the week of the Longchamp showpiece last year when she scoped dirty.

O'Meara said: "We're so lucky to have her – and her colour definitely helps her popularity. She got a wonderful reception in Ireland and she's very eye-catching for everyone.

"I do feel that she's better this year. She went back to Cheveley Park Stud for the winter and came back in great form. Wouldn't it be great if she can win the Arc for Yorkshire, too?"

Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, July 30)

Paddy Power: 6-4 Diamond Necklace, 7-2 Estrange, 6 See The Fire, 7 Friendly Soul, 8 Blue Bolt, 10 bar

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