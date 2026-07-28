Diamond Necklace faces four in Nassau Stakes as star filly looks to keep unbeaten record intact

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Diamond Necklace will face four rivals as she bids to maintain her unbeaten record in Thursday's Group 1 Nassau Stakes (3.35) at Goodwood.

A winner of two French Classics this season, Aidan O'Brien's filly heads a field of five alongside stablemate Moments Of Joy , the John and Thady Gosden-trained Friendly Soul , Andrew Balding's See The Fire and Botagoz , who was supplemented for the race last week.

Diamond Necklace has won all five of her starts, with this season's victories coming in the French 1,000 Guineas and French Oaks.

O'Brien has won the Nassau six times, with his victories coming in three successive doubles: Peeping Fawn and Halfway To Heaven (2007 and 2008), Minding and Winter (2016 and 2017), and Opera Singer and Whirl (2024 and 2025). He is bidding to win the race in three consecutive years for the first time.

Venetian Lace, Composing, Beatify, Minnie Hauk and Fallen Angel were the five horses not declared, with the Wathnan Racing star ruled out by quick ground despite reportedly "working as well as ever" in the build-up to the race.

Fallen Angel: will miss the Nassau Credit: Steve Davies (www.racingmediapics.co.uk)

The Group 1-winning mare has been sidelined since finishing last of four in the Middleton Stakes at York in May and connections opted against running her in the Nassau after the prolonged dry spell.

Wathnan Racing adviser Richard Brown said: "The ground is going to be too quick. It's been a very frustrating year, we're halfway through the season and she's run once. But the horse comes first and it will rain eventually."

Fallen Angel, who won the Irish 1,000 Guineas at three and completed a Group 1 hat-trick at Deauville, Leopardstown and Newmarket last season, has been pleasing connections at home despite her delayed return.

Brown added: "She's in cracking form. It's difficult because she's arguably working as well as she's ever worked, so we're chomping at the bit to run her. But we'll be patient."

Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, Thursday)

Friendly Soul William Buick

See The Fire Oisin Murphy

Botagoz Ray Dawson

Diamond Necklace tbc

Moments Of Joy tbc

Paddy Power: 8-13 Diamond Necklace, 7-2 Friendly Soul, 4 See The Fire, 25 Botagoz, 100 Moments Of Joy.

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