Crucial Saturday workout could hold the key to Nostrum Sussex Stakes clash with Paddington

Exciting three-year-old Nostrum is "likely" to run at Goodwood next week but is not certain to take on Paddington in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt looked ripe for a return to Group 1 company when winning a Listed race at the Newmarket July festival in good style by three lengths, on his first outing since he was beaten favourite for the Dewhurst Stakes nine months previously.

He has been confirmed for Wednesday's £1 million race, Britain's summer mile championship event, but is also set to be given an alternative option in Group 3 company on the Friday of the meeting.

Asked about the Sussex Stakes Barry Mahon, racing manager for Nostrum's owner/breeder Juddmonte, said on Thursday: "We haven't made up our minds yet. Michael said he'd wait until he works on Saturday.

"He'll probably hold an entry in the Thoroughbred Stakes and we'll see as we get a bit closer to the event."

The Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville on August 14 had been mentioned as an alternative option for Nostrum, should he have been thought to need more time to recover from his Newmarket exertions.

But Mahon said: "Michael is happy with the horse's wellbeing so I think Goodwood looks likely but he hasn't decided whether we're leaning towards the Group 3 or the Sussex."

Queen Anne Stakes runner-up Inspiral was also confirmed for the Sussex, in which Paddington is 1-2 favourite with Coral, having rattled up a Group 1 hat trick in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Coral-Eclipse since May.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "After three successive top-level wins, Paddington is a red-hot favourite to make it four in a row in next week's Qatar Sussex Stakes, although just how short the Ballydoyle colt is sent off will depend on whether or not Inspiral and Nostrum line up against him at Goodwood.

"If neither of the pair takes up the challenge, Paddington's odds could get somewhere near the 1-6 Baaeed was sent off at in last year's Sussex."

Qatar Sussex Stakes (Wednesday 3.35, Goodwood):

Coral: 1-2 Paddington, 4 Inspiral, Nostrum, 6 Modern Games, 14 Kinross, 16 Chindit, 20 Facteur Cheval, 33 Aldaary, Charyn, 40 Berkshire Shadow

