Glorious Goodwood

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday with Field Of Gold to face six rivals

Field Of Gold (Colin Keane) wins the St James's Palace Stakes
Field Of Gold: hot favourite for Wednesday's featureCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A new challenge awaits Field Of Gold as Juddmonte's superstar takes on his elders in a sensational Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.05) at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday.

Red-hot favourite Field Of Gold has been the dominant force in the Classic division and faces six rivals, headed by three-time Group 1 winner Rosallion, in a vintage clash of the generations in the £1 million contest.

French 2,000 Guineas winner Henri Matisse, who was runner-up to Field Of Gold at Royal Ascot, is Aidan O'Brien's main hope, while Queen Anne hero Docklands and leading US miler Carl Spackler, now in the care of Australian trainer Ciaron Maher, are the other top-flight winners in a sparkling line-up. 

With Colin Keane suspended, joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden moved to snap up William Buick for the ride on Field Of Gold, who bids to emulate his sire Kingman by completing the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes treble. 

Cairo (black cap) chased home Docklands and Rosallion in the Queen Anne
Docklands and Rosallion: meet again in the Sussex StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Rosallion won the first two of those races last year and was denied the opportunity to justify his odds-on price in the Sussex when ruled out at the 11th hour.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt returned from nearly a year off the track with a third-placed finish in the Lockinge in May and was then second to Docklands in the Queen Anne.

Tom Marquand takes the ride on Docklands, who was ridden to victory at Royal Ascot by Australian jockey Mark Zahra.

Field Of Gold will be tackling the unique demands of Goodwood for the first time and Juddmonte appear to be making sure there is enough pace in the race, having supplemented smart handicapper Qirat at a cost of £70,000. The owners' Lockinge winner Lead Artist was not declared.

O'Brien trimmed down his five entries to two, with outsider Serengeti joining Henri Matisse in the seven-strong field. 

Following the final declarations, Paddy Power made Field Of Gold their 2-5 favourite with Rosallion at 9-2 and Henri Matisse at 11-2.

Sussex Stakes runners and riders

Carl Spackler Shane Foley
Docklands Tom Marquand
Qirat Richard Kingscote
Rosallion Sean Levey
Field Of Gold William Buick
Henri Matisse Ryan Moore
Serengeti Wayne Lordan

Sussex Stakes (Wednesday, 3.05)
Paddy Power: 2-5 Field Of Gold, 9-2 Rosallion, 11-2 Henri Matisse, 20 Docklands, 40 Carl Spackler, 100 Qirat, 200 Serengeti

Nurburgring gears up for Plate history bid

Nurburgring will attempt to pull off a famous double after featuring in the final field for Wednesday's Tote Galway Plate (6.40).

The Joseph O'Brien-trained five-year-old won the Galway Hurdle last year and returns to Ballybrit for the chase feature in fine form following a recent success over fences at Killarney.

The ante-post favourite would be the first horse to win Galway's two showpiece contests since Ansar in 2004, and only the fourth after Blancona (1926) and Knight Errant (1958). 

Nurburgring: was declared a non-runner on Thursday morning
Nurburgring: last year's Galway Hurdle winner returns to Ballybrit for the PlateCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Cobden is an eyecatching booking on Cheltenham Festival winner Jazzy Matty, while Paul Townend is aboard Adamantly Chosen, who is one of three Willie Mullins-trained runners along with Zenta and Olympic Man. Senecia is the new topweight after Mullins did not confirm Blood Destiny for the race.

Gordon Elliott has eight contenders, and the first reserve in The Goffer, with the JP-Manus-owned Down Memory Lane leading the charge under the owner's retained rider Mark Walsh.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Thecompanysergeant is another fancied runner and last year's winning trainer Noel Meade has opted to give Galway Hurdle regular Jesse Evans his handicap chase debut in the Plate.

Galway Plate runners and riders

Senecia Phillip Enright
Zanahiyr Josh Williamson (7)
Jesse Evans Dara McGill (7)
Western Fold Danny Gilligan
Amirite Darragh O'Keeffe
Nurburgring JJ Slevin
Buddy One Jack Gilligan (5)
Down Memory Lane Mark Walsh
Three Card Brag Jack Kennedy
Chemical Energy Eoin Staples (7)
Ashdale Bob Sean Flanagan
Jazzy Matty Harry Cobden
Anyway Derek O'Connor
Common Practice Simon Torrens
Thecompanysergeant Conor Stone-Walsh
Duffle Coat Sam Ewing
Shecouldbeanything Jordan Gainford
Zenta Aidan Kelly (3)
Adamantly Chosen Paul Townend
Sea Music Donagh Meyler
Olympic Man Danny Mullins
Gaelic Arc Daniel King
(R1) The Goffer Kevin Sexton
(R2) Arctic Fly tbc
(R3) Watch The Weather tbc 

Galway Plate (Wednesday, 6.40)
Paddy Power: 9-2 Nurburgring, 6 Thecompanysergeant, 7 Down Memory Lane, 8 Jazzy Matty, 10 Anyway, 14 Amirite, Common Practice, Sea Music, Western Fold, 16 Three Card Brag, 18 Olympic Man, 20 Adamantly Chosen, Arctic Fly, Ashdale Bob, Buddy One, Zanahiyr, Zenta, 25 Jesse Evans, Shecouldbeanything, 33 Chemical Energy, Duffle Coat, Gaelic Arc, The Goffer, Watch The Weather, 50 Senecia.

Reporter

Published on inGlorious Goodwood

Last updated

