Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday with Field Of Gold to face six rivals

A new challenge awaits Field Of Gold as Juddmonte's superstar takes on his elders in a sensational Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.05 ) at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday.

Red-hot favourite Field Of Gold has been the dominant force in the Classic division and faces six rivals, headed by three-time Group 1 winner Rosallion , in a vintage clash of the generations in the £1 million contest.

French 2,000 Guineas winner Henri Matisse , who was runner-up to Field Of Gold at Royal Ascot, is Aidan O'Brien's main hope, while Queen Anne hero Docklands and leading US miler Carl Spackler, now in the care of Australian trainer Ciaron Maher, are the other top-flight winners in a sparkling line-up.

With Colin Keane suspended, joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden moved to snap up William Buick for the ride on Field Of Gold, who bids to emulate his sire Kingman by completing the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes treble.

Docklands and Rosallion: meet again in the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Rosallion won the first two of those races last year and was denied the opportunity to justify his odds-on price in the Sussex when ruled out at the 11th hour.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt returned from nearly a year off the track with a third-placed finish in the Lockinge in May and was then second to Docklands in the Queen Anne.

Tom Marquand takes the ride on Docklands, who was ridden to victory at Royal Ascot by Australian jockey Mark Zahra.

Field Of Gold will be tackling the unique demands of Goodwood for the first time and Juddmonte appear to be making sure there is enough pace in the race, having supplemented smart handicapper Qirat at a cost of £70,000. The owners' Lockinge winner Lead Artist was not declared.

O'Brien trimmed down his five entries to two, with outsider Serengeti joining Henri Matisse in the seven-strong field.

Following the final declarations, Paddy Power made Field Of Gold their 2-5 favourite with Rosallion at 9-2 and Henri Matisse at 11-2.

Carl Spackler Shane Foley

Docklands Tom Marquand

Qirat Richard Kingscote

Rosallion Sean Levey

Field Of Gold William Buick

Henri Matisse Ryan Moore

Serengeti Wayne Lordan

Sussex Stakes (Wednesday, 3.05)

Paddy Power: 2-5 Field Of Gold, 9-2 Rosallion, 11-2 Henri Matisse, 20 Docklands, 40 Carl Spackler, 100 Qirat, 200 Serengeti

Nurburgring gears up for Plate history bid

Nurburgring will attempt to pull off a famous double after featuring in the final field for Wednesday's Tote Galway Plate (6.40 ).

The Joseph O'Brien-trained five-year-old won the Galway Hurdle last year and returns to Ballybrit for the chase feature in fine form following a recent success over fences at Killarney.

The ante-post favourite would be the first horse to win Galway's two showpiece contests since Ansar in 2004, and only the fourth after Blancona (1926) and Knight Errant (1958).

Nurburgring: last year's Galway Hurdle winner returns to Ballybrit for the Plate Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Cobden is an eyecatching booking on Cheltenham Festival winner Jazzy Matty , while Paul Townend is aboard Adamantly Chosen , who is one of three Willie Mullins-trained runners along with Zenta and Olympic Man . Senecia is the new topweight after Mullins did not confirm Blood Destiny for the race.

Gordon Elliott has eight contenders, and the first reserve in The Goffer, with the JP-Manus-owned Down Memory Lane leading the charge under the owner's retained rider Mark Walsh.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Thecompanysergeant is another fancied runner and last year's winning trainer Noel Meade has opted to give Galway Hurdle regular Jesse Evans his handicap chase debut in the Plate.

Senecia Phillip Enright

Zanahiyr Josh Williamson (7)

Jesse Evans Dara McGill (7)

Western Fold Danny Gilligan

Amirite Darragh O'Keeffe

Nurburgring JJ Slevin

Buddy One Jack Gilligan (5)

Down Memory Lane Mark Walsh

Three Card Brag Jack Kennedy

Chemical Energy Eoin Staples (7)

Ashdale Bob Sean Flanagan

Jazzy Matty Harry Cobden

Anyway Derek O'Connor

Common Practice Simon Torrens

Thecompanysergeant Conor Stone-Walsh

Duffle Coat Sam Ewing

Shecouldbeanything Jordan Gainford

Zenta Aidan Kelly (3)

Adamantly Chosen Paul Townend

Sea Music Donagh Meyler

Olympic Man Danny Mullins

Gaelic Arc Daniel King

(R1) The Goffer Kevin Sexton

(R2) Arctic Fly tbc

(R3) Watch The Weather tbc

Galway Plate (Wednesday, 6.40)

Paddy Power: 9-2 Nurburgring, 6 Thecompanysergeant, 7 Down Memory Lane, 8 Jazzy Matty, 10 Anyway, 14 Amirite, Common Practice, Sea Music, Western Fold, 16 Three Card Brag, 18 Olympic Man, 20 Adamantly Chosen, Arctic Fly, Ashdale Bob, Buddy One, Zanahiyr, Zenta, 25 Jesse Evans, Shecouldbeanything, 33 Chemical Energy, Duffle Coat, Gaelic Arc, The Goffer, Watch The Weather, 50 Senecia.

Read these next:

Brace yourself for glorious marathon as Goodwood and Galway headline glittering week of racing

Galway specialists to keep onside this week: four horses who will relish their Ballybrit assignments

Decision day for British racing as BHA board meets to discuss sport's governance

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.