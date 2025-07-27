Confirmed runners and riders for the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday with good ground expected on opening day

Illinois will face seven rivals in his bid for a first Group 1 success when he lines up in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.05 ) on Tuesday.

The staying contest is the feature race on day one of Glorious Goodwood and the Gold Cup runner-up bids to provide Aidan O'Brien with back-to-back wins following the success of Kyprios last year.

The four-year-old was declared with less than ten minutes to spare by O'Brien, who will also saddle Bahrain Trophy winner Scandinavia in the £500,000 contest.

Illinois is yet to finish out of the first three in 11 starts, including when second in the St Leger, and is odds-on in places for the 2m test, with Scandinavia and Copper Horse Stakes winner French Master next in the betting.

French Master was an impressive winner at Royal Ascot and is one of three in the Goodwood Cup for John and Thady Gosden alongside last year's runner-up Sweet William and Military Academy , the ride of William Buick.

Trueshan , who won the race in 2021, could make his first start since May under Hollie Doyle but he is unlikely to get his preferred soft ground, with Goodwood clerk of the course Ed Arkell determining conditions to be good on Sunday afternoon.

"We've got good ground at the moment with 7.0 on the GoingStick," said Arkell. "It's overcast and breezy but the forecast suggests it'll be a little bit sunnier on Monday.

"There's more sunshine with a chance of showers on Tuesday, but I'd be expecting the going to stay roughly where it is. We're putting five millimetres on the round course today.

"Beyond Tuesday there's a chance of a few showers during the meeting but nothing too significant. There might be a little bit of rain towards the end of the week, but we're a long way out from that."

The Goodwood Cup field is completed by Sunway and the Christophe Soumillon-ridden Dubai Future , who finished third behind Trawlerman and Illinois at Royal Ascot.

Kinross (left): could become the winningmost horse in the Lennox Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Day one of the Goodwood festival also includes the Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (2.30 ), in which Kinross seeks another success.

The Ralph Beckett-trained eight-year-old bids to become the first three-time winner in the race's 25-year history under Rossa Ryan.

Kinross is set to face 11 rivals, headed by Jersey Stakes scorer Noble Champion and last year's winner Audience , who is set to be the sole runner for the Gosden yard.

O'Brien is without a runner in the Lennox Stakes but will be at the forefront of proceedings for the Vintage Stakes (1.55 ) after Dorset was propelled to the top of the market when ante-post favourite Pacific Avenue was not declared.

Charlie Appleby's Newmarket maiden winner was a best price of 7-2 for the Group 2 contest but will miss the meeting, leaving ten runners headed by Dorset and Chesham Stakes winner Humidity .

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.05 Goodwood, Tuesday)

bet365: 8-11 Illinois, 9-2 Scandinavia, 5 French Master, 12 Sweet William, 16 Sunway, Military Academy, 40 Trueshan, 50 Dubai Future.

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes runners and riders

Dubai Future Christophe Soumillon

French Master James Doyle

Illinois Ryan Moore

Military Academy William Buick

Sunway Oisin Murphy

Sweet William Robert Havlin

Trueshan Hollie Doyle

Scandinavia Wayne Lordan

Read more . . .

Last year's Stewards' Cup hero Get It given King George option as Almeraq is ruled out of big Goodwood handicap

'She will be near enough 100 per cent fit for York – but I'd still be disappointed if she doesn't win at Goodwood'

Latest member of Egan dynasty arrives in Britain as stable apprentice to Jane Chapple-Hyam

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.