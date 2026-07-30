Confirmed runners and riders for the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - with draw now revealed

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Ante-post favourite Far Above Dream features in a full field of 28 for the Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35) at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday.

James Owen's sprinter finished fourth in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and is unbeaten in three starts at Goodwood. Kieran Shoemark's mount heads the betting at 7-1 with bet365.

Leading ante-post fancy Dance In The Storm failed to make the cut, with Saffie Osborne's mount Toca Madera taking the final spot.

The last two winners of the race return in Two Tribes and Get It , with the first-named's trainer Richard Spencer also saddling Run Boy Run and Candy .

Five apprentices have been booked to ride in the £250,000 handicap, including Mason Paetel claiming 5lb from the topweight Soldier's Tree , also trained by Owen.

Sondad: won the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh this month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sondad , recent winner of the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh, carries a 6lb penalty for that success and arrives in top form for Mick and David Easterby.

Stratusnine , successful in the Sky Bet Dash at York last Saturday, carries the same penalty, as do Dubai Bling , a winner on Summer Mile day at Ascot this month and the mount of William Buick, and King Of Light .

Ryan Moore maintains his partnership with the Harry Charlton-trained Wokingham runner-up Completely Random , who finished down the field in the International Handicap at Ascot last Saturday, and Moore's son Toby claims 7lb from Hammer The Hammer .

Confirmed runners and riders for the Stewards' Cup

Soldier's Tree Mason Paetel (5) (stall 20)

Dubai Bling William Buick (stall 2)

Northern Champion Ashley Lewis (5) (stall 9)

Mitbaahy Jamie Spencer (stall 25)

West Acre Darragh Keenan (stall 17)

Sondad Joanna Mason (stall 21)

Run Boy Run George Wood (stall 24)

Two Tribes David Egan (stall 13)

Get It Pat Cosgrave (stall 27)

Completely Random Ryan Moore (stall 11)

Garfield Shadow Harry Vigors (5) (stall 28)

Tuco Salamanca Dylan Browne McMonagle (stall 15)

Stratusnine David Probert (stall 5)

Annaf Daniel Muscutt (stall 6)

Invictus Gold Jason Watson (stall 3)

Fandom Sean Levey (stall 22)

Far Above Dream Kieran Shoemark (stall 23)

Hammer The Hammer Toby Moore (7) (stall 16)

Realign Tom Marquand (stall 18)

Flash Harry Jack Nicholls (3) (stall 14)

Berkshire Whisper Oisin Murphy (stall 19)

Candy Callum Hutchinson (stall 1)

Ferrous Callum Rodriguez (stall 12)

King Of Light Marco Ghiani (stall 7)

Dark Thirty Jason Hart (stall 8)

Evening Saigon James Doyle (stall 10)

Gold Star Hero Hector Crouch (stall 4)

Toca Madera Saffie Osborne (stall 26)

Read more . . .

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