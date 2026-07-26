Confirmed runners and riders for day one of Glorious Goodwood including a Scandinavia and Trawlerman rematch

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Scandinavia and Trawlerman are set to clash again in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35) on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday.

The pair served up a scintillating battle in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Scandinavia extending his unbeaten run to six after getting the better of Godolphin's Trawlerman by a head.

Scandinavia, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore, landed the Goodwood Cup last season and will be joined in the race by stablemate Illinois, who was second 12 months ago will be partnered by Wayne Lordan.

Rahiebb, who finished a neck behind Scandinavia in last season's St Leger and won the Yorkshire Cup on his reappearance before finishing eighth in the Gold Cup, will be ridden by Ray Dawson.

Last season's Derby runner-up Lazy Griff will be ridden for the first time by Oisin Murphy and comes into the race after winning a Listed contest over 2m at Sandown this month.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Amiloc has not won since reeling off a hat-trick at the beginning of last season and steps up to two miles for the first time.

Wathnan Racing will be represented by French Master, who went down by a neck to Illinois when stepped up to 2m5½f in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

The field of eight is completed by the Ed Walker-trained Miss Alpilles, who produced a career-best effort when fifth in the Gold Cup and will be ridden by Kieran Shoemark.

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup runners and riders

Amiloc Hector Crouch

French Master James Doyle

Illinois Wayne Lordan

Lazy Griff Oisin Murphy

Rahiebb Ray Dawson

Scandinavia Ryan Moore

Trawlerman William Buick

Miss Alpilles Kieran Shoemark

Latest betting:

Paddy Power: 10-11 Scandinavia, 2 Trawlerman, 10 Rahiebb, 16 Amiloc, 20 Lazy Griff, 25 French Master, 33 Illinois, 100 Miss Alpilles

Lake Forest: runs in the Lennox Stakes Credit: Jeremy Ng

Earlier on the card, Lake Forest heads eight declarations for the Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (3.00).

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old won the Listed Spring Trophy on his reappearance before dropping back to six furlongs for the first time in almost two years, when he finished fifth in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Juddmonte-owned Qirat was a shock 150-1 winner of last year's Sussex Stakes and returns to Goodwood, where he is unbeaten in three starts.

Marvelman, who was last seen finishing second in the Chipchase Stakes, goes for Andrew Balding, while the Richard Newland and Jamie Insole-trained Witness Stand bids to retain his Lennox Stakes crown, having not visited the winner's enclosure since landing this contest 12 months ago.

Rogue Diplomat, who won the Royal Hunt Cup last month, represents James Owen, while Holguin, Poet Master and Lord Britain complete the field.

HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes runners and riders

Holguin James Doyle

Lake Forest Cieren Fallon

Marvelman PJ McDonald

Poet Master Clifford Lee

Qirat Colin Keane

Rogue Diplomat Harry Davies

Witness Stand Kieran Shoemark

Lord Britain Benoit de la Sayette

Latest betting:

Paddy Power: 11-10 Lake Forest, 4 Qirat, 5 Marvelman, 11 Witness Stand, 12 Rogue Diplomat, 16 Holguin, 20 Poet Master, 33 Lord Britain.

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