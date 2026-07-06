Bow Echo on target for Sussex Stakes as Goodwood announces hefty prize-money increase for race to £1.5 million

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Bow Echo will compete for a bolstered prize at Goodwood this month after it was announced the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes will be run for a record £1.5 million.

The unbeaten 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner heads the betting for the Group 1 on July 29, with the increased prize-money cementing it as Europe's most valuable mile race.

Bow Echo's trainer George Boughey said: “It’s fantastic news and a huge positive for British racing. This is exactly the sort of investment British racing needs.

"To increase the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes prize fund to £1.5 million is a tremendous statement from Goodwood and Visit Qatar. We all want to be racing in this country for the best possible prize-money and seeing the best horses from around the world competing in the biggest races.

Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) beats Gstaad (left) in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Goodwood has always been part of the plan for Bow Echo this season and we’re delighted to be heading there unbeaten after winning the 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace.

"It’s shaping up to be a fantastic race. We’re looking forward to taking on Gstaad again and, of course, taking on older horses for the first time. We think Goodwood will suit our horse well and we’re very excited about the challenge.”

The announcement represents the latest enhancement of Goodwood's partnership with Visit Qatar, a sponsorship which began last year.

The Duke of Richmond, chairman of Goodwood, said: “The uplift demonstrates a shared ambition to continue strengthening the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar’s global profile and to maintain its position among the world’s leading racing events.”

Gstaad, who chased home Bow Echo at Newmarket and Royal Ascot, winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas in between, is next in the betting at 5-2, with leading older horses Opera Ballo, More Thunder, Notable Speech and Ten Bob Tony all featuring among 32 entries.

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Goodwood, July 29)

Paddy Power: 6-4 Bow Echo, 5-2 Gstaad, 4 Opera Ballo, 10 More Thunder, Notable Speech, Talk Of New York, 12 Precise, Ten Bob Tony, 20 bar

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