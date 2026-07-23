Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood

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Bow Echo and Gstaad are set to continue their burgeoning rivalry after heading 12 confirmations for the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (4.10) at Goodwood on Wednesday.

The pair will meet for the third time, with 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo favourite to confirm his superiority over the Aidan O’Brien-trained Gstaad, who was beaten just a short head when they last clashed in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

O'Brien has confirmed Puerto Rico alongside his Irish 2,000 Guineas winner, while the Ballydoyle trainer also supplemented Dorset at a cost of £80,000 on Thursday.

Dorset has not visited the winner's enclosure since rounding off his juvenile campaign with victory in a Group 3 at Leopardstown last October and has struggled to make an impact in Group company this season.

Godolphin’s Opera Ballo is second favourite in the betting. The four-year-old won the bet365 Mile at Sandown before finishing third behind Ten Bob Tony in the Queen Anne Stakes, with Ed Walker’s 50-1 Royal Ascot winner also among the potential line-up.

William Haggas could saddle Lake Forest, who won the Listed Spring Trophy Stakes at Haydock on his seasonal debut before finishing fifth behind stablemate Almeraq in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Qirat caused a 150-1 shock last year in the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year’s National Stakes winner Zavateri has had just one start this season, finishing runner-up in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury back in April, and has been confirmed for Eve Johnson Houghton.

Qirat caused a 150-1 shock in the race last year and the five-year-old, who is three from three at Goodwood, could return to defend his crown for Ralph Beckett.

Seagulls Eleven, who finished third in the Summer Mile at Ascot when last seen, has been confirmed for Hugo Palmer, while Docklands could represent Harry Eustace. He has not won since landing the Doncaster Mile on his seasonal debut in March.

Never So Brave, a Group 1 winner in the City Of York Stakes last season, could represent Andrew Balding.

Sussex Stakes confirmations

Docklands Harry Eustace

Lake Forest William Haggas

Never So Brave Andrew Balding

Opera Ballo Charlie Appleby

Qirat Ralph Beckett

Seagulls Eleven Hugo Palmer

Ten Bob Tony Ed Walker

Bow Echo George Boughey

Gstaad Aidan O’Brien

Dorset Aidan O'Brien

Puerto Rico Aidan O’Brien

Zavateri Eve Johnson Houghton

Read more . . .

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