Archivist bounces back from Royal Ascot disappointment when well beaten in the Hunt Cup to claim the Golden Mile

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Archivist bounced back from a disappointing showing at Royal Ascot to land one of the feature handicaps of the week, running out a length-and-a-quarter winner of the Coral Golden Mile.

Sent off at 16-1 for Hamad Al Jehani, he was drawn in 20 under Callum Rodriguez in a race that has mainly favoured low-drawn horses down the years. However, that proved no hindrance as the four-year-old was tucked into midfield, made his challenge two furlongs from home, and picked up nicely for Rodriguez's urgings.

The Wathnan Racing-owned Dubawi gelding had been sent off 5-1 favourite for the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in June but could finish only 20th.

Al Jehani told ITV Racing: "I know the horse stays very well and from the three runners I had in the race, I believed he would be the winner. Callum gave him a great ride."

The victory was the Newmarket trainer's first at Goodwood this week, and Al Jehani added: "It's really important to have a winner at this meeting, and we're very happy with that result."

Shayem party pooper

Shayem provided an upset of sorts by winning the Group 3 HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes under Clifford Lee, with 2-5 favourite Talk Of New York threatening only when the race was all but over.

Trained by Karl Burke, the Abdulrazaq Mohamdi-owned three-year-old was settled in second behind Godolphin pacemaker Catullus. With two furlongs to go the colt began to run down the leader, and he assumed a commanding advantage before holding off the late-charging favourite to win by half a length at odds of 17-2.

Shayem holds off the favourite Talk Of New York in the Thoroughbred Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of King Of Change won three of his four starts as a two-year-old and, after a sticky start to 2026, is firmly back in the groove having come into the race after a Listed-race success at Newmarket.

Burke said: "It panned out perfectly. We don't have to lead and we knew the Godolphin horse would go off a good gallop. Ours was the only one to keep tabs on him, so it's a great performance."

The US now beckons for the winner, and Burke added: "There's a nice race for him at Kentucky Downs in September or Colonial Park, if he gets some invites. If we don't go there, we could come back here for the Celebration Mile."

More magic from Browne McMonagle

Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle were at it again, the in-form trainer and jockey combination landing the opening 2m4½f handicap with Defiantly and the 1m1f conditions stakes with Galen .

Prominent throughout, Defiantly made a big move at the beginning of the home straight and was not for catching, winning by three lengths. Galen made all and held off all challengers to win by a neck.

Both arrived at Goodwood looking to build on solid efforts at Royal Ascot, Defiantly having finished second in the Ascot Stakes, while Galen had been fourth on his seasonal debut in the Wolferton. Both were adding to the strong record of favourites at Goodwood this week.

Defiantly runs out one of the most impressive winners of the week in the Coral Goodwood Handicap Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Browne McMonagle said of Defiantly: "He's a strong stayer and has a very relaxed way of going. When you think you're in top gear, he's got a way of still finding. He was just touched off at Ascot and Joseph was very keen I made a lot of use of him."

The rider, who had also teamed up with O'Brien to win the Gordon Stakes 24 hours earlier with Enceladus, added of Galen: "He's a lovely horse and very straightforward. He's been running well against the same horses, and I was hopeful we'd overturn the form with them today.

"It's good we've banged in a few winners and we're not done yet."

Read more:

'It's once in a lifetime' - American Affair comes home fast and late to claim thrilling King George Stakes

Retirement could be delayed for Asfoora after return to form with King George fourth behind American Affair

'I won't use the track as an excuse' - Charlie Appleby has no target in mind for Talk Of New York after 2-5 favourite beaten

'It’s absolutely incredible' - apprentice gets breakthrough success and the better of Godolphin runner on 125-1 winner

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