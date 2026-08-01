Ryan Moore v James Doyle v Dylan Browne McMonagle: the battle to be Goodwood's top rider

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ryan Moore goes into the final day of Glorious Goodwood just one winner clear of James Doyle, Billy Loughnane and Dylan Browne McMonagle as he attempts to be top rider at the meeting for the first time since 2020.

Loughnane rides at Newmarket but Doyle and McMonagle will be at Goodwood so who will come out on top? Let’s look at their rides

Ryan Moore (four winners this week)

1. Hopewell Rock

Race: Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap (1.50)

Trainer: George Boughey

Best odds: 15-2

Moore has won on one of just four rides for Bow Echo’s trainer this season and gets his first chance on Hopewell Rock.

His mount has been beaten in all six outings since winning both two-year-old starts and finished only sixth when hot favourite at Royal Ascot last time. He was keen that day and now tackles the longest trip he has ever raced over.

2. Amelia Earhart

Race: Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00)

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Best odds: 6-1

She looked good when winning the Cheshire Oaks at Chester and started favourite for the Oaks itself at Epsom, only to look ill at ease on the track and trail in well beaten.

The filly got back on track with a more encouraging fifth in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh and could be a threat here to last year’s winner Waardah.

Amelia Earhart on her way to winning the Cheshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

3. Completely Random

Race: Coral Stewards’ Cup (3.35)

Trainer: Harry Charlton

Best odds: 14-1

This combination was beaten just a head in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot but fared rather less well next time seven days ago.

That was over seven furlongs and reverting to a fast-run six will suit but Moore has never won this hugely competitive sprint.

4. Speakers Corner

Race: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (4.45)

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Best odds: 2-1F

Many a good horse of Aidan O’Brien’s gets beaten first time out so don’t be off by this colt’s debut defeat at the Curragh.

He kept on for fourth despite looking green that day, has the classy pedigree to be expected of a Ballydoyle colt and holds Group 1 entries so it would be no surprise were he to leave that form well behind.

1 Sing Us A Song

Race: Goodwood Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap (1.50)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Best odds: 11-2

Has reached a new level with good efforts in competitive races at York and Royal Ascot the last twice.

Needs to find even more as he has been given no respite by the handicapper since then.

2. Opportunity

Race: Goodwood Coral Glorious Stakes (2.25)

Trainer: William Haggas

Best odds: 9-4F

Has improved for a close-season gelding operation and was an impressive winner in handicap company at Royal Ascot.

Takes a step up in class but is firmly on the up and has the form to give him every chance at this level.

Opportunity wins the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

3. Evening Saigon

Race: Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35)

Trainer: Hamad Al Jehani

Best odds: 18-1

Looked good in winning twice on the all-weather and went close over this course and distance in May.

Lacks the experience of most of his rivals but travelled well for a long way in the Wokingham in Royal Ascot and may have a little more improvement in him.

4 Market Leader

Race: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (4.45)

Trainer: Karl Burke

Best odds: 6-1

Spoiled his chance with a slow start on his debut at Windsor, where he also ran green through the race.

Sent off odds-on favourite that day and cost €450,000 at the sales in May so is clearly expected to do better.

5 Real Gain

Race: Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap (5.20)

Trainer: Hamad Al Jehani

Best odds: 16-1

Returned from a year off to run a fine third at this meeting 12 months ago and is 5lb lower in the handicap now.

Freshened up with a couple of pipe-openers in the spring and may have been aimed at this by Wathnan Racing, who love targeting the meeting.

1 Aeronautic

Race: Highclere Castle Gin Summer Handicap (1.50)

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Best odds: 5-1

Beaten less than a length in this race last year and runs off a mark just 1lb higher today.

Met traffic trouble at Royal Ascot in June yet still ran a good fourth and looks sure to go well in a competitive handicap.

2 Goodie Two Shoes

Race: Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00)

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Best odds: 9-1

Finished third in this last year and went on to show herself a smart stayer by taking second in the Melbourne Cup.

Ran close to her best when second at Fairyhouse last month and hinted that she is about to peak once again.

Goodie Two Shoes: Looks about to hit her peak Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

3. Tuco Salamanca

Race: Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35)

Trainer: Ollie Sangster

Best odds: 12-1

A progressive four-year-old who has won twice from three starts this season – who knows how much more improvement he has in him?

The downside is that he has done his recent winning on the all-weather and he looks less than ideally drawn in this much more competitive race.

4. Leadlight

Race: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (4.45)

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Best odds: 9-2

Had to wait for a gap on his debut at Leopardstown in June and ran on well for fourth when he got it, hinting that he has plenty of ability.

He had also run in a barrier trial previously, so has more experience than it may appear, and holds a Group 1 entry. Looks to have every chance.

Conclusion

Ryan Moore looks to have less than a strong hand on the final afternoon and this could go right down to the final race.

Dylan Browne McMonagle is fresh from a double yesterday and has several strong chances while Wathnan target this meeting and James Doyle could go into the finale on Real Gain with a first title in his sights.

Dylan Browne McMonagle won on Galen at Goodwood on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Now read these...

'He can make a bold bid to retain his crown' - why this horse can win on day five of Glorious Goodwood

'She is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting' - Harry Wilson has tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood

JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.