'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien

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Aidan O'Brien and John Gosden have spent many years duking it out in Britain and Ireland's top races, but their competitive relationship has sometimes spilled out beyond the track and into a war of words.

Ahead of their next meeting on the racecourse on Tuesday when Scandinavia and Trawlerman face off in the Goodwood Cup , here is the breakdown of the verbal sparring between the pair over the past year . . .

'It will be a proper race'

O'Brien made a plea to Godolphin and Gosden at the start of September when he called for Ombudsman to travel to Leopardstown for the Irish Champion Stakes.

We'd love him to come to Leopardstown and, if he does, it will be a proper race. We'll try to run a pacemaker if John doesn't and we'll make it very straightforward. The pacemaker will go on and Delacroix can follow him and Ombudsman can follow Delacroix, if he wants! We'll let them turn into the straight and see what happens from there. For the race and for everybody, we want it to happen – win, lose or draw, we'll be delighted.

'We'll put the pace on and find out once and for all who the best horse is' - Aidan O'Brien wants Delacroix decider with Ombudsman

'Not in the best interests of Ombudsman'

Two days later, Gosden rejected the call to head to Ireland and cited the potential for multiple Ballydoyle runners as one of the reasons against running in the Irish Champion Stakes. Delacroix went on to win the race.

The Irish Champion Stakes is a race that our stable has won four times. Obviously, it would not be in the best interests of Ombudsman to race in September nor would the horse appreciate running against multiple entries from one stable on a track with a short straight.

Ombudsman to miss Irish Champion clash with Delacroix as John Gosden outlines autumn plans

'John can whinge a little bit'

O'Brien playfully sniped back at Gosden in October when he brought Delacroix over to Ascot for the Champion Stakes, accusing Gosden of whingeing in the wake of the previous month's comments.

John can whinge a little bit after races, whether he wins or loses, but it's always good sport, and I only say it light-heartedly. We treat every single horse with the utmost respect and that'll never change.

'John can whinge a little bit after races' - Aidan O'Brien can't wait to take on Ombudsman and Gosden camp in fiery-looking Champion Stakes

'A strange choice of words'

Gosden reignited the jibes between the pair this summer ahead of Royal Ascot, when he referenced O'Brien's words from last year and also pointed to the Ballydoyle dominance in the Derby.

Aidan accused me of whingeing, which I thought was a strange choice of words. All I'm doing is teasing with a little point. That's what I'm doing – and I'll continue to do so. With the odd exception, the Derby has been consistently won by Ballydoyle and Coolmore. Full marks to them. They are brilliant at what they do, I'm not questioning that, but I think it's a problem for the Derby that they keep winning the race. Anyone who doesn't think it's a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive.

'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'

'It sounded peculiar, didn't it?'

O'Brien responded to the remarks when Scandinavia took on Trawlerman in the Gold Cup last month, calling Gosden's issue with Ballydoyle's Derby dominance 'peculiar'. He also denied any rivalry between the pair.

It sounded peculiar, didn't it? But, look, everyone is entitled to their opinion. There's no rivalry ever with us. We compete with everyone and we don't fall in or out with anyone. We do our best and we wish everyone the best.

'It sounded peculiar, didn't it?' - Aidan O'Brien counters John Gosden comments as racing's spikiest rivalry tees up a Gold Cup for the ages

More Goodwood intel:

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Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything

Can anything stop Scandinavia this time? Goodwood Cup runner-by-runner expert guide

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