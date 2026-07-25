A rare Willie Mullins target, a Swedish sprint hopeful and O'Meara mob-handed in Golden Mile - Goodwood day four fields take shape

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The fields for Glorious Goodwood are starting to take shape, with the day four confirmations and entries released on Saturday lunchtime. We've picked out some of the interesting stories that could come to the boil on the card.

Mullins preparing his panama?

Willie Mullins has never trained a winner at Goodwood and is not a frequent competitor at the track, having sent just four runners to the Sussex Downs course before and none in the last five years.

Mullins has no shortage of runners lined up for the Galway festival, but he could bid to break his duck at Goodwood on day four of the meeting.

He has two entries in the Coral Goodwood Handicap over 2m4½f. Reaching High was a well-supported favourite for the King and Queen at Royal Ascot but failed to live up to market expectations on his first start of the year, finishing last of 20. That clearly was not his true running, while Highwind is the other entry for Mullins, though he has been declared for Galway on Monday.

A real talking horse

Talk Of New York has a reputation and one which remains largely intact despite his defeat in the St James's Palace Stakes on his first run at Group 1 level.

The Wootton Bassett colt went off no bigger than evens for any of his first four starts, winning three times including the Listed Heron Stakes.

Talk Of New York (William Buick) could have his sights lowered at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He was a respectable third in the St James's Palace, his fifth start and a messy race that has already had its form franked by Power Blue (and could again on Wednesday by winner Bow Echo and runner-up Gstaad in the Sussex Stakes).

Charlie Appleby could lower his sights with Talk Of New York at Goodwood on Friday as he features among 13 entries for the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes .

O'Meara mob-handed again

The big betting race on the day four card at Goodwood is the Coral Golden Mile and a full field looks likely following 37 confirmations.

David O'Meara has provided three of the last six winners in Prompting (2020), Orbaan (2022) and Rhoscolyn (2025) and he is set to heavily target the race again.

Rhoscolyn (Jason Hart) wins the Golden Mile at Goodwood last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year's winner is among seven who could take their chance for O'Meara, the trainer having run four last year.

Cerulean Bay, Darkness, Leadman, Mirsky, New Image and Walsingham are the other possibles for O'Meara. Three of them were declared to run this weekend.

From Sweden to Australia in the sprint

Asfoora has become a standing dish in British sprints for Henry Dwyer and is among 16 confirmations for the King George Qatar Stakes .

She has really struggled this year, with an okay seventh in the King Charles III Stakes surrounded by three poor efforts, but connections are set to persist in a race she finished second in two years ago.

Last year's winner Jm Jungle is among the home contenders, but a less-than-usual participant is Lamborghini Bf , trained in Sweden by Fredrik Reuterskiold.

The five-year-old gelding has won three Listed sprints on a mix of turf and dirt surfaces this season in Sweden, but is set to face a very different challenge over five furlongs at Goodwood.

American Affair, Night Raider, Rumstar and Time For Sandals are among the others in contention.

Read more . . .

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