2026 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A top-class field will contest the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (16.10) on Wednesday, shown live on ITV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and give a tip.

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Sussex Stakes: forecast betting odds for the big race

Horses listed in racecard order

Docklands 40-1

Lake Forest 25-1

Never So Brave 33-1

Opera Ballo 3-1

Qirat 50-1

Seagulls Eleven 50-1

Ten Bob Tony 12-1

Bow Echo 6-5

Dorset 150-1

Gstaad 11-4

Puerto Rico 33-1

Zavateri 20-1

Sussex Stakes: full list of runners and riders

1 Docklands

Grand campaigner but his last two efforts, including in the Queen Anne he'd won 12 months earlier, have spoiled an otherwise excellent record at Ascot which is the place he's most associated with; below best in both Goodwood attempts, latest when fifth of seven in this race last year; opposed.

Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 40-1

Docklands 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Harry Eustace

2 Lake Forest

Gelded prior to impressive win at Haydock (7f Listed) and respectable fifth at Royal Ascot (6f Group 1) this season; his mile form comprises a respectable fifth in the 2024 Queen Anne and two lesser efforts on Australian soil; effectively still needs to prove he's a genuine miler; also declared 3:00 Goodwood Tuesday.



Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Forecast odds: 25-1

Lake Forest 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

3 Never So Brave

Proved somewhat resurgent with second-place finish behind Qirat over 7f at York last time, the course-and-distance of his Group 1 success last August; however, faces a stiffer assignment back up in trip/class and possibly isn't crying out for this return to mile, despite being a distance winner.



Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: PJ McDonald

Forecast odds: 33-1

Never So Brave 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

4 Opera Ballo

Largely progressive colt whose strike-rate of 7-10 includes wins at Meydan (Group 1) and Sandown (made all for a particularly good Group 2 performance under a penalty) this year; collared only towards the finish by Ten Bob Tony and one other rival in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot (good to firm) most recently, deserving credit having set a solid pace over that stiff mile; flexible tactically and doesn't necessarily need to front run; the pick of the older runners on ratings and duly commands respect.



Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 3-1

Opera Ballo 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5 Qirat

Prevailed in York Group 3 dropped back to 7f last time, benefiting from the application of tongue-tie; well suited by Goodwood but was a fluky 150-1 winner of this race last year, having been allowed too much rope in a pacemaking duty, and seems unlikely to repeat the feat; also declared 3:00 Goodwood Tuesday.



Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Colin Keane

Forecast odds: 50-1

Qirat 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Ralph Beckett

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6 Seagulls Eleven

She's won the last two runnings of the Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes here in October and she was a length second of five to Calandagan in this race last year; short-headed in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes over course and distance (good to firm) at the royal meeting and he might not be far away.



Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 50-1

Seagulls Eleven 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

7 Ten Bob Tony

Came off the good pace set by Opera Ballo and registered a 50-1 success in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot (one mile, good to firm) last time, completing a quickfire June double that was initiated over 7f at Epsom; still unexposed as a miler and has frame possibilities provided the latest piece of form is backed up.



Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 12-1

Ten Bob Tony 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

8 Bow Echo

Only scraped home from a closing Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (good to firm) last time but the race didn't go fully smoothly and he also perhaps hit the front sooner than ideal over that stiff mile; beat that rival more impressively at Newmarket on reappearance to become, on RPRs, the joint-best 2,000 Guineas winner since Frankel; still unbeaten (5-5) and, given his general trajectory, remains an exciting miler who could dominate this division for the rest of the season.



Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Forecast odds: 6-5

Bow Echo 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

9 Dorset

Ended last season with a couple of notable wins but broadly hasn't been in the same form this term and is currently well down the pecking order at Ballydoyle, as his rating reflects; bottom of this pack on said figures and is possibly in here to help with pacemaking duties for Gstaad.



Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 150-1

Dorset 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

10 Gstaad

Rock-solid performer whose success in the Irish 2,000 Guineas is flanked by good efforts behind Bow Echo at Newmarket (beaten almost three lengths, pair well clear) and Royal Ascot (nearly collared him); admittedly the bare result last time may not be fully reliable, given the way the race panned out and the stiff mile; however, this smart colt is certainly reliable, having never finished out of the first two, and is again an important player in another rematch with his nemesis.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 3-1

Gstaad 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

11 Puerto Rico

Ran creditably in the Poulains on seasonal debut when bidding for a French Group 1 hat-trick; dropped away to finish last of six, having been pestered for the lead, in the St James's Palace Stakes since; that latest effort doesn't reflect his ability but he's again the stable second-string behind Gstaad and remains below the standard required to win this prize.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Forecast odds: 33-1

Puerto Rico 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: A P O'Brien

12 Zavateri

Game colt whose record of 4-5 as a two-year-old featured wins in Vintage Stakes at this meeting and National Stakes at the Curragh; latter is one of two pieces of form that tie him in with Gstaad; respectable second in the Greenham at Newbury (kept to 7f) on reappearance then missed the 2,000 Guineas due to a setback; ready for a crack at 1m and, having raced only once this season, there's still some unfinished business about him; adds interest.

Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Charlie Bishop

Forecast odds: 20-1

Zavateri 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Sussex Stakes tip

By Steve Boow

Gstaad (second choice) seems to be closing the gap on Bow Echo but the Royal Ascot result perhaps shouldn't be taken at face value and the Boughey colt is taken to extend his winning streak. On ratings, Opera Ballo is the biggest threat to those two three-year-olds and could well reverse Queen Anne placings with Ten Bob Tony in this different scenario. Zavateri's return to action adds interest.

Bow Echo 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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