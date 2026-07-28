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2026 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A top-class field will contest the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (16.10) on Wednesday, shown live on ITV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and give a tip.
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Sussex Stakes: forecast betting odds for the big race
Horses listed in racecard order
Docklands 40-1
Lake Forest 25-1
Never So Brave 33-1
Opera Ballo 3-1
Qirat 50-1
Seagulls Eleven 50-1
Ten Bob Tony 12-1
Bow Echo 6-5
Dorset 150-1
Gstaad 11-4
Puerto Rico 33-1
Zavateri 20-1
Sussex Stakes: full list of runners and riders
1 Docklands
Grand campaigner but his last two efforts, including in the Queen Anne he'd won 12 months earlier, have spoiled an otherwise excellent record at Ascot which is the place he's most associated with; below best in both Goodwood attempts, latest when fifth of seven in this race last year; opposed.
Trainer: Harry Eustace
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 40-1
2 Lake Forest
Gelded prior to impressive win at Haydock (7f Listed) and respectable fifth at Royal Ascot (6f Group 1) this season; his mile form comprises a respectable fifth in the 2024 Queen Anne and two lesser efforts on Australian soil; effectively still needs to prove he's a genuine miler; also declared 3:00 Goodwood Tuesday.
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Cieren Fallon
Forecast odds: 25-1
3 Never So Brave
Proved somewhat resurgent with second-place finish behind Qirat over 7f at York last time, the course-and-distance of his Group 1 success last August; however, faces a stiffer assignment back up in trip/class and possibly isn't crying out for this return to mile, despite being a distance winner.
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: PJ McDonald
Forecast odds: 33-1
4 Opera Ballo
Largely progressive colt whose strike-rate of 7-10 includes wins at Meydan (Group 1) and Sandown (made all for a particularly good Group 2 performance under a penalty) this year; collared only towards the finish by Ten Bob Tony and one other rival in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot (good to firm) most recently, deserving credit having set a solid pace over that stiff mile; flexible tactically and doesn't necessarily need to front run; the pick of the older runners on ratings and duly commands respect.
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 3-1
5 Qirat
Prevailed in York Group 3 dropped back to 7f last time, benefiting from the application of tongue-tie; well suited by Goodwood but was a fluky 150-1 winner of this race last year, having been allowed too much rope in a pacemaking duty, and seems unlikely to repeat the feat; also declared 3:00 Goodwood Tuesday.
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Colin Keane
Forecast odds: 50-1
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6 Seagulls Eleven
She's won the last two runnings of the Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes here in October and she was a length second of five to Calandagan in this race last year; short-headed in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes over course and distance (good to firm) at the royal meeting and he might not be far away.
Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 50-1
7 Ten Bob Tony
Came off the good pace set by Opera Ballo and registered a 50-1 success in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot (one mile, good to firm) last time, completing a quickfire June double that was initiated over 7f at Epsom; still unexposed as a miler and has frame possibilities provided the latest piece of form is backed up.
Trainer: Ed Walker
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 12-1
8 Bow Echo
Only scraped home from a closing Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (good to firm) last time but the race didn't go fully smoothly and he also perhaps hit the front sooner than ideal over that stiff mile; beat that rival more impressively at Newmarket on reappearance to become, on RPRs, the joint-best 2,000 Guineas winner since Frankel; still unbeaten (5-5) and, given his general trajectory, remains an exciting miler who could dominate this division for the rest of the season.
Trainer: George Boughey
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Forecast odds: 6-5
9 Dorset
Ended last season with a couple of notable wins but broadly hasn't been in the same form this term and is currently well down the pecking order at Ballydoyle, as his rating reflects; bottom of this pack on said figures and is possibly in here to help with pacemaking duties for Gstaad.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordan
Forecast odds: 150-1
10 Gstaad
Rock-solid performer whose success in the Irish 2,000 Guineas is flanked by good efforts behind Bow Echo at Newmarket (beaten almost three lengths, pair well clear) and Royal Ascot (nearly collared him); admittedly the bare result last time may not be fully reliable, given the way the race panned out and the stiff mile; however, this smart colt is certainly reliable, having never finished out of the first two, and is again an important player in another rematch with his nemesis.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 3-1
11 Puerto Rico
Ran creditably in the Poulains on seasonal debut when bidding for a French Group 1 hat-trick; dropped away to finish last of six, having been pestered for the lead, in the St James's Palace Stakes since; that latest effort doesn't reflect his ability but he's again the stable second-string behind Gstaad and remains below the standard required to win this prize.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Forecast odds: 33-1
12 Zavateri
Game colt whose record of 4-5 as a two-year-old featured wins in Vintage Stakes at this meeting and National Stakes at the Curragh; latter is one of two pieces of form that tie him in with Gstaad; respectable second in the Greenham at Newbury (kept to 7f) on reappearance then missed the 2,000 Guineas due to a setback; ready for a crack at 1m and, having raced only once this season, there's still some unfinished business about him; adds interest.
Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton
Jockey: Charlie Bishop
Forecast odds: 20-1
Sussex Stakes tip
By Steve Boow
Gstaad (second choice) seems to be closing the gap on Bow Echo but the Royal Ascot result perhaps shouldn't be taken at face value and the Boughey colt is taken to extend his winning streak. On ratings, Opera Ballo is the biggest threat to those two three-year-olds and could well reverse Queen Anne placings with Ten Bob Tony in this different scenario. Zavateri's return to action adds interest.
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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 28 at Goodwood and Galway
Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
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Published on inGlorious Goodwood
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