'Very strong' advance ticket sales for the Galway festival surging compared to this time last year

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Ticket sales for the Galway festival have surged by 36 per cent compared with this time last year, according to racecourse chief executive Michael Moloney.

With just four weeks to go before the tapes go up at Ballybrit’s big event, the figures look positive for the track to beat last year’s total attendance of 122,367.

“Ticket sales have been very strong in the last two years and this year we are 36 per cent up on this time last year,“ said Moloney. “I think it’s more to do with people purchasing tickets a little bit earlier, but we are very happy with where we are.

“Corporate hospitality is sold out nearly every day. Our premium festival packages are sold out on a couple of the days as well, so it’s looking like a really strong position.”

The Dublin Racing Festival has been the beneficiary of an abundance of racegoers from the UK making the trip across in recent years, but Moloney says most of the Galway sales are to locals.

“We’re very conscious that for Galway the vast bulk of our attendance is coming from the western seaboard,” he said. “Our big focus is on the local community and that is where we have focused our marketing spend in the last couple of years and it has worked well.

“The UK market is great for the likes of the Dublin Racing Festival and we do see attendees from there, but the majority of them come across for the Saturday.”

Sales are up for Galway Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Some tweaks will be made to Galway for the 2026 festival, which starts on Monday, July 27, and continues for seven days until August 2.

Moloney explained: “We’re always trying to improve things so we have an extra steeplechase added on Tuesday to make it an eight-race card.

“We’re also adding additional facilities around the enclosure. We have a new Tote 26 Bar, which is a fully redone bar, and we have a new cocktail bar in the middle of the enclosure that will be done by Schweppes.”

Facilities at the track could see even bigger improvements if the long-delayed Galway bypass is built. The planned project to build an 18km ring road around the east of the city received final approval in April, but is currently the subject of judicial review.

In 2015, Moloney’s predecessor and father, John, expressed concerns that certain proposed routes would force the track to close. However, while the new route will go through the stable yard at the track, it will not prevent racing from being held and Moloney says the project is a positive for all parties.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into it over the last few years to make sure we can work hand in hand beside the bypass and it is now something we would very much welcome,” he said. “It goes through our stable yard, but we will have a new one built and signed off on before the current one is demolished, if it goes ahead.

“It would mean a whole new stable yard, grooms' canteens, pre-parade rings, saddling boxes and then additional access off the motorway into the racecourse too."

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