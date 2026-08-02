Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway

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Two jockeys in Ireland were stood down by stewards on the final day of the Galway festival after failing alcohol tests.

Eoin Staples and Leigh Roche , who were both due to ride on the seventh day of the summer meeting, were stood down from their respective engagements after failing to pass a pre-race test.

A report made by the doping control officer Sinead Tarrant stated that Staples was tested at 1.27pm and 1.38pm. Although the results of both tests were negative, they did display an amber result, suggesting trace amounts of alcohol.

The jockey then underwent a lab test, which returned a level in excess of 22 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, which is the legal drink driving limit in Ireland.

The jockey accepted the findings but told stewards that his need to lose a considerable amount of weight in a short space of time for racing may have factored into the result.

Roche, who was also subject to testing before racing, returned an amber reading following a test at 3.06pm and a red reading at 3.15pm, after which an Alcometer reading returned a result in excess of 22 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Both cases were referred to the referrals committee in accordance with the provisions of Rule 14(i)(c).

Read more:

'He's an absolute legend' - Dunum continues to reign supreme at Galway with a fourth festival win

15 riders, including Paul Townend and Harry Cobden, pick up bans for false start at Galway

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