'She's one we think a bit of' - classy Willie Mullins mare just 9-1 for Cheltenham Festival race after Galway romp

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It might be the height of summer but Willie Mullins had big winter plans for Witches Familiar after she cast a spell on her rivals in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

This is the same race Mullins has won seven times since 2014 and among those to have landed the spoils for the Closutton camp were stable stalwarts Bachasson and Easy Game, as well as subsequent Grade 1 winner Mystical Power, so needless to say Witches Familiar has big boots to fill.

She could fill them, too, judging by the way she beat her rivals here, the 13-8 favourite eased clear of Mino Des Mottes on the run-in to score by eight and a half lengths.

She was so impressive that Mullins already has his eye on the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse at the end of November.

Mullins said: "She's one we think a bit of. We kept her for Galway, after she won so easily first time up. We had her in for a lot of last season but we kept her as a novice, we thought she was a bit better than the average novice.

"You won’t get too many Zaraks now for jumping-bred mares, it’s nice to have a filly going jumping by him.

He added: "We’ll up her in grade as best we can. I’d probably be looking at her as a Royal Bond-type filly. I can see her being a good mare in novice company for the whole season. I’d be looking at the long term rather than shorter term with her."

Witches Familiar is 9-1 with Unibet to win the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, although you can still get 12-1 with Paddy Power.

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