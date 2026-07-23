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Galway festival
premium

Gavin Cromwell bidding for a big handicap double with Aintree winner primed for the Galway Plate

Will The Wise wins the Topham at Aintree in April
Will The Wise wins the Topham at Aintree in AprilCredit: Peter Powell (AFP via Getty Images)
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Gavin Cromwell is hoping he can add the Tote Galway Plate to his CV on Wednesday, with Topham winner Will The Wise and stablemate Perceval Legallois being prepared for a crack at the €270,000 feature chase at next week's festival.

Will The Wise enjoyed a hugely productive spring, finishing runner-up behind Madara in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, before Conor Stone-Walsh partnered him to victory over the National fences in the Topham at Aintree in April.

The seven-year-old, a 15-2 chance with Paddy Power, will attempt a big handicap double at Ballybrit over a trip of two miles and six and a half furlongs, a distance the trainer thinks will suit.

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