Gavin Cromwell bidding for a big handicap double with Aintree winner primed for the Galway Plate

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Gavin Cromwell is hoping he can add the Tote Galway Plate to his CV on Wednesday, with Topham winner Will The Wise and stablemate Perceval Legallois being prepared for a crack at the €270,000 feature chase at next week's festival.

Will The Wise enjoyed a hugely productive spring, finishing runner-up behind Madara in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, before Conor Stone-Walsh partnered him to victory over the National fences in the Topham at Aintree in April.

The seven-year-old, a 15-2 chance with Paddy Power, will attempt a big handicap double at Ballybrit over a trip of two miles and six and a half furlongs, a distance the trainer thinks will suit.