Galway specialists to keep onside this week: four horses who will relish their Ballybrit assignments

The week-long Galway festival gets under way on Monday and we pick out some course specialists to watch out for across the seven days . . .

Entry in: Guinness Handicap (Friday, 6.35)

Ross O'Sullivan's Listed winner has an exceptional record at Galway. He won a handicap on his course debut in 2022 and has come to the festival twice since then, both times in the 1m4f Guinness Handicap. Last year, he was denied a short head by Eagle’s Way, while in 2023 he failed by just half a length behind the previous year's Fred Winter winner Brazil. The seven-year-old is coming off the back of a lifetime best, having won a Roscommon Listed contest at 125-1 earlier this month. Should he take up his engagement on Friday, he may make it third time lucky off a 6lb higher mark than last year.

Entries in: BMW Mile Handicap (Tuesday, 6.40) , Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahonoora Handicap (Sunday, 4.00)

Dunum has never finished out of the first three in his four outings at the Galway festival, with two of his six wins coming at the track. Natalia Lupini’s gelding started his love affair with the course when he won a 7f handicap in 2022. He returned in 2023 with a one-length third in the Colm Quinn Mile Handicap, and was turned out five days later in the Ahonoora over seven furlongs, where he kept on powerfully to win by two lengths. The seven-year-old attempted to repeat the feat in that event last year and was a valiant third. His two runs this term have been a little underwhelming, but Galway brings the best out of him.

Entries in: caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap (Tuesday, 7.50) , Rockshore Refreshingly Irish Handicap (Thursday, 2.45) , Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahonoora Handicap (Sunday, 4.00)

Tom Gibney’s gelding warmed up with a satisfying fourth at Killarney recently and that should set him up nicely for his festival return. The nine-year-old's first win at the festival stretches back to 2019. He ran twice at the 2021 meting and won both times. Last year, he ran twice again, with a return of a win and a third. He is getting on in years, but he is rated only 2lb higher than his win last year and his run last time shows the fire is still burning. Imposing Supreme is not ground dependent either, having won on varying types.

Neveradullmoment needs to make the list despite the fact that his name doesn’t appear among the entries to date. The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old has won three races and those victories have all come at the track. A winner of a handicap hurdle on the opening day of the 2023 festival, he confirmed his liking for the place when sent over fences there later that year, finishing a good second. He won a 2m handicap hurdle on the final day of the meeting last year and went on to win a 2m6½f handicap chase the following month before finishing fourth in a similar event in October. The eight-year-old is so versatile and must be on the shortlist should his name appear in any of the races this week.

