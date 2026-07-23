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Galway festival
premium

Owner and trainer Bill Durkan dreaming of second Galway Hurdle win 42 years from his first with luckless six-year-old disqualified at Aintree

Laafi (right) has been disqualified after winning at Aintree last week
Laafi (right) wins at Aintree but was subsequently thrown out after rider Paddy O'Brien broke whip rulesCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
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Connections of Laafi are hoping he will enjoy a richly deserved change in big-race fortunes in Thursday's Guinness Galway Hurdle and provide owner-trainer Bill Durkan with a first win in the race for 42 years.

Paddy O'Brien steered Laafi to be first past the post in a handicap hurdle for conditionals and amateurs at Aintree in April, but the jockey was found to have used his whip four times above the permitted level of seven allowed strikes after the second-last in British jumps races.

Laafi was subsequently thrown out four days later and O'Brien given a 28-day ban as BHA rules state that any jockey found to have used the whip four times or more above the allowed limit will be disqualified.

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