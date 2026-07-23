A Royal Ascot winner returns, Mullins bids for more opening race magic - plus will we see the next Constitution River?

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The big banquet at Ballybrit is edging ever closer and the entries for the opening day of the Galway Races were released on Monday. Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings picks out four horses who catch his eye on the seven-race card.

Witches could cast a spell

Willie Mullins tends to unleash an above-average sort in the opening 2m½f novice hurdle (5.10 ) and this time the chosen one is Witches Familiar .

McKinley (2014), Bachasson (2015), Muthaza (2016), Farout (2021), Mystical Power (2023) and Davy Crockett (2025) have all won the festival opener for Mullins in the last dozen years.

Willie Mullins: has a good record in the opening race at Galway Credit: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Witches Familiar cast a spell on her rivals at Ballinrobe when bolting up on her Irish debut and she's from the family of Big Buck's, so the future looks very bright indeed.

The four-year-old was given a Racing Post Rating of 118 for that initial outing for Mullins and she is likely to be a warm order to follow up at Galway despite the presence of the 123-rated Mino Des Mottes and the 121-rated Munsif.

Who is the next Constitution River?

Constitution River won the 7f maiden (6.10 ) on the opening evening last year, so all eyes will be on what Aidan O'Brien decides to run in the race this year.

Constitution River: winner at Galway last year Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The Ballydoyle trainer is responsible for six of the 22 entries and among them is the Camelot colt Darkness Falls , who is entered in the new Group 1 Golden Fleece Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown in September.

Dermot Weld farmed this maiden from 2003 to 2020 with ten winners, including subsequent Irish Derby winner Grey Swallow, and he has entered the Juddmonte-owned Florimond , an unraced son of Kingman.

Royal Ascot winner returns

The Connacht Hotel Handicap (6.40 ) for qualified riders is the showpiece on day one and Royal Ascot winner Kizlyar features among the 41 entries.

Kizlyar (pink cap): winner of the Ascot Stakes last month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Joseph O'Brien has yet to win the race but he seems hell-bent on shredding that statistic this year as he has entered no fewer than eight stayers.

Kizlyar was a gutsy winner of the Ascot Stakes and is sure to be popular with punters off his revised mark of 98, but Lark In The Mornin and Light Up The Dark are others from the yard with solid claims.

Whispers about Elliott newcomer

At a press morning this week, Gordon Elliott gave a big shout out to Prime Contender , who has been entered in the concluding 2m½f bumper (8.20 ) on Monday.

He is a four-year-old son of Nathaniel who is, by all accounts, doing everything right at home, so it will be interesting to see what price he goes off on the day.

Read these next:

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