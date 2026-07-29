A pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Galway Plate glory

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Dan King had already lit the touchpaper on a scintillating breakthrough campaign and his sizzling flame erupted into a little inferno when he guided King Alexander to a thrilling victory in the Tote Galway Plate.

A third winner of the €270,000 feature for the relentless Willie Mullins, King Alexander returned the least fancied of the Closutton quartet at odds of 20-1. However, the champion trainer didn't throw him on the lorry to keep the expenses down for the others.

King, who is just 20 years of age, rode King Alexander with all of the cool conviction of an established senior rider, sitting in the box seat just off the pace early on. He arrived upsides the pace-setting Nouvotic as they crossed the final fence, and then King sat and waited.

Tony Martin has compared the County Cork-born rider to none other than Ruby Walsh, and such was the composure he demonstrated in that moment that you could see why he was minded to do so. Many would have kicked for home and possibly emptied the tank, but King counted to ten.

A pair of kings: King Alexander (left) and Daniel King win the Galway Plate Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This was his 13th winner of July, leaving him trailing only Darragh O'Keeffe at the top of the jockeys' championship on 16 wins, and the confidence deposited by each of the previous 15 enabled him to write a cheque here that was laced with authority.

"It's great. I'm lost for words to be honest," he said in some disbelief after what was his first win for Mullins. "I can't believe it. I've been very lucky all my life, I've had good people supporting me, so I'm just delighted to get the opportunity."

Conyers Hill flashed home to be second, half a length behind King Alexander, with Gorgeous Tom taking third, but few really got into the race from behind, although Downmexicoway deserves a mention for nabbing fifth after jumping poorly.

This, though, was all about a duo who gravitated to the throne in regal style. Of delaying his final challenge, the rider said: "He winged the last two in the dip and I just sat on him as long as I could, and when I asked him he put the head down and galloped to the line."

King Alexander: with Daniel King, Ava Bourke and Willie Mullins after winning the Galway Plate Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins, whose 9-2 favourite Funiculi Funicula was well beaten, previously won the Plate with Blazing Tempo (2011) and Royal Rendezvous (2021), and he paid tribute to his assistant David Casey for booking King here.

"He's really polished and he's just come on my scene," he said of the young jockey. "He's done a bit of riding out for me and David Casey had him snared for this race for us for the last few weeks.

"He appears to be one of the brightest young talents in the weighing room and today franked that."

Of King Alexander, who is owned by Cypriot businessman John Neocleous, he added: "I couldn't believe how well he was travelling, and jumping so well. He managed to keep himself in the race without any effort. He got over the last two and seemed to saunter up the hill. My other three seemed to go out like lights coming up the hill, but some horses just don't like Galway. This fellow is one I will be bringing back to Galway year after year."

That's a daunting prospect for everyone else, and we'll be seeing a lot more of the young jockey as well. A pair of Kings indeed.

Read more from Goodwood and Galway:

'He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike': George Boughey hails Bow Echo as he emulates Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

'The future is bright' – Rebecca Menzies unbowed by Molecomb defeat with $350,000 US race on the agenda for Adonius

Harry Cobden off the mark at Galway with easy-to-back 11-1 shot who was 7-2 favourite earlier in the day

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